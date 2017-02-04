TravelNewsAsia.com
Sat, 4 February 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Korean Air Making a Difference in Tondano Region of Sulawesi, Indonesia

One of Korean Air’s volunteer groups, Sarangnanum – which means to share love – flew to the Tondano region of Sulawesi in Indonesia last month to perform the airline’s first volunteer activity for 2017.

Tondano is a small region located on Sulawesi Island, the 11th biggest island in the world, and approximately 35km away from Manado, the capital city of the North Sulawesi. Most of the residents there rely on agriculture for their livelihoods.

Twenty members of Korean Air’s volunteer group, Sarangnanum, flew to Indonesia in January to help the local community in the Tondano region of Sulawesi, Indonesia.

 The village, which the twenty volunteers visited, is remotely situated in the volcanic mountains, so electricity and other types of energy are not on steady supply and there is a lack of public facilities, causing inconvenience for the residents.

Understanding all these disadvantages in advance, the volunteer group not only built a new building for a local orphanage but also maintained public roads. The group also purchased equipment required for regular maintenance so that the local community could repair it on their own in the future.

Sarangnanum is a group consisting of employees in the Tech-Center located in Busan, Korea. It was founded in 2004 and since then, have been volunteering both domestically and abroad. Last November, the group flew to Thailand to support local community.

Korean Air has a total of 25 volunteer groups which actively perform various volunteer projects at orphanages, rehabilitation centers for the disabled, as well as senior care centers to support disadvantaged groups. The airline actively encourages and supports these groups to perform volunteer acts in various countries, including Thailand, Philippines and Mongolia.

As a leading global carrier, Korean Air will continue to engage in corporate social responsibility programs at home and abroad, supporting local communities.

See other recent news regarding: Korean Air, Sulawesi, Indonesia, Making a Difference.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com