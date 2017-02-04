Korean Air Making a Difference in Tondano Region of Sulawesi, Indonesia

One of Korean Air’s volunteer groups, Sarangnanum – which means to share love – flew to the Tondano region of Sulawesi in Indonesia last month to perform the airline’s first volunteer activity for 2017. Tondano is a small region located on Sulawesi Island, the 11th biggest island in the world, and approximately 35km away from Manado, the capital city of the North Sulawesi. Most of the residents there rely on agriculture for their livelihoods. The village, which the twenty volunteers visited, is remotely situated in the volcanic mountains, so electricity and other types of energy are not on steady supply and there is a lack of public facilities, causing inconvenience for the residents. Understanding all these disadvantages in advance, the volunteer group not only built a new building for a local orphanage but also maintained public roads. The group also purchased equipment required for regular maintenance so that the local community could repair it on their own in the future. Sarangnanum is a group consisting of employees in the Tech-Center located in Busan, Korea. It was founded in 2004 and since then, have been volunteering both domestically and abroad. Last November, the group flew to Thailand to support local community. Korean Air has a total of 25 volunteer groups which actively perform various volunteer projects at orphanages, rehabilitation centers for the disabled, as well as senior care centers to support disadvantaged groups. The airline actively encourages and supports these groups to perform volunteer acts in various countries, including Thailand, Philippines and Mongolia. As a leading global carrier, Korean Air will continue to engage in corporate social responsibility programs at home and abroad, supporting local communities.

