Absolute Hotel Services Signs Second U Hotel in Pattaya, Thailand

Absolute Hotel Services has signed a management
agreement with Grand Jasmine View for a second U Hotel in Pattaya,
Thailand.
The 63-room hotel is scheduled to open in early 2018.
U Jomtien will be located on Jomtien Beach,
somewhat of a retreat from the hustle and bustle of Pattaya yet just
minutes away from the shopping, entertainment area, zoo and
aquarium.
Facilities at the hotel will include
a large oceanfront swimming pool, an all-day dining restaurant
with terrace bar, a library, gym and an expansive garden area.
Guests will be able to enjoy U Hotels and
Resorts' signature services including a 24-hour room which allows
guests to enjoy their room for a full 24 hours from check-in as
well as breakfast whenever/wherever during their stay,
international and local calls at cost, pre-selected amenities such
as pillows, teas and soaps which guests can select from the online
“U Choose” programme and much more.
“As the tourism demand in Jomtien is growing
stronger we are confident that this desirable destination can
easily absorb a property such as U Jomtien,” said
Jonathan Wigley,
CEO of the Absolute Hotel Services Group. “We are working closely
with the hotel’s project team to ensure we develop a unique
product which more than satisfies the needs of our target
customers which in combination with the U brand and outstanding
service standards the brand possesses will become an irresistible
choice for those visiting this area.”
