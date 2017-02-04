Absolute Hotel Services Signs Second U Hotel in Pattaya, Thailand

Absolute Hotel Services has signed a management agreement with Grand Jasmine View for a second U Hotel in Pattaya, Thailand. The 63-room hotel is scheduled to open in early 2018. U Jomtien will be located on Jomtien Beach, somewhat of a retreat from the hustle and bustle of Pattaya yet just minutes away from the shopping, entertainment area, zoo and aquarium. Facilities at the hotel will include a large oceanfront swimming pool, an all-day dining restaurant with terrace bar, a library, gym and an expansive garden area. Guests will be able to enjoy U Hotels and Resorts' signature services including a 24-hour room which allows guests to enjoy their room for a full 24 hours from check-in as well as breakfast whenever/wherever during their stay, international and local calls at cost, pre-selected amenities such as pillows, teas and soaps which guests can select from the online “U Choose” programme and much more. “As the tourism demand in Jomtien is growing stronger we are confident that this desirable destination can easily absorb a property such as U Jomtien,” said Jonathan Wigley, CEO of the Absolute Hotel Services Group. “We are working closely with the hotel’s project team to ensure we develop a unique product which more than satisfies the needs of our target customers which in combination with the U brand and outstanding service standards the brand possesses will become an irresistible choice for those visiting this area.” See also: Expansion Plans of Travelodge Hotels Asia - HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. See other recent news regarding: Absolute Hotel Services, Jomtien, Pattaya.