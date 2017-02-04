Bombardier Global Aircraft Surpass 2,500 Takeoffs and Landings in Aspen

Since the year 2000, Bombardier Global aircraft have achieved more than 2,500 takeoffs and landings at Aspen's challenging airport.

The area is a popular winter destination offering some of the world's premier downhill skiing, and the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport is nestled among Rocky Mountain peaks at approximately 7,820 feet (2,384 m) above sea level.

"For outdoor and ski enthusiasts, there is no better way to spend a vacation than taking in the beautiful mountain views of Aspen," said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "With their impressive performance, Bombardier's Global family of aircraft can operate in and out of Aspen's airport effortlessly, all while delivering the smoothest ride possible."

The Global 5000 aircraft has a range capability of 5,200 NM (9,630 km) allowing it to connect New York to Moscow and London to Seoul non-stop.

The Global 6000 business jet (pictured) can travel 6,000 NM (11,112 km) at Mach 0.85 with eight passengers, and it can link Moscow to Los Angeles non-stop with eight passengers and four crew members.



