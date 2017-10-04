Thailand’s Minor Hotels Group Adds Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels in Doha to Tivoli Portfolio

|
Tivoli Hotels and Resorts, part of Thailand’s
rapidly growing Minor Hotels Group, is now operating the Souq
Waqif Boutique Hotels in Doha, a collection of nine unique and
historical buildings featuring intricate décor and architecture,
nestled in the heart of the historic Souq Waqif.
Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels, which is one of the
many assets managed by Katara Hospitality, one of Qatar’s leading
hospitality organisations, will now be known as Souq Waqif
Boutique Hotels by Tivoli.
Dillip Rajakarier, CEO Minor Hotels Group, said, “The addition
of Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels by Tivoli to the portfolio is
extremely exciting for Tivoli and represents the brand’s debut in
the Middle East region and also the first of Minor Hotels’ planned
expansion of the brand outside of its home markets of Portugal and
Brazil. It will undoubtedly enhance Doha’s appeal to affluent
travellers from around the world, including the discerning
millennial market.”
In addition to Souq Waqif Boutique
Hotels by Tivoli in Qatar, the brand, which will celebrate its
85th birthday in 2018, has a portfolio of 12 hotels – ten in
Portugal and two in Brazil.
This year has seen significant
investment in a number of the brand’s properties, including
multi-million Euro refurbishments at both the flagship Lisbon
property – Tivoli Avenida Liberdade – and Tivoli Carvoeiro in the
Algarve.
In addition Tivoli Oriente in Lisbon and Tivoli Marina
Vilamoura in the Algarve, along with the two properties in Brazil, have all been refurbished.
Minor Hotels Group also operates Banana
Island Resort Doha by Anantara, the luxury brand’s first resort in Qatar.
