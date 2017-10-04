Thailand’s Minor Hotels Group Adds Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels in Doha to Tivoli Portfolio

Tivoli Hotels and Resorts, part of Thailand’s rapidly growing Minor Hotels Group, is now operating the Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels in Doha, a collection of nine unique and historical buildings featuring intricate décor and architecture, nestled in the heart of the historic Souq Waqif.

Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels, which is one of the many assets managed by Katara Hospitality, one of Qatar’s leading hospitality organisations, will now be known as Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels by Tivoli.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO Minor Hotels Group, said, “The addition of Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels by Tivoli to the portfolio is extremely exciting for Tivoli and represents the brand’s debut in the Middle East region and also the first of Minor Hotels’ planned expansion of the brand outside of its home markets of Portugal and Brazil. It will undoubtedly enhance Doha’s appeal to affluent travellers from around the world, including the discerning millennial market.”

In addition to Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels by Tivoli in Qatar, the brand, which will celebrate its 85th birthday in 2018, has a portfolio of 12 hotels – ten in Portugal and two in Brazil.

This year has seen significant investment in a number of the brand’s properties, including multi-million Euro refurbishments at both the flagship Lisbon property – Tivoli Avenida Liberdade – and Tivoli Carvoeiro in the Algarve.

In addition Tivoli Oriente in Lisbon and Tivoli Marina Vilamoura in the Algarve, along with the two properties in Brazil, have all been refurbished.

Minor Hotels Group also operates Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara, the luxury brand’s first resort in Qatar.



