Boeing Rolls Out Singapore Airlines' First 787-10 Dreamliner

Boeing has rolled out the first 787-10
Dreamliner built for Singapore Airlines at its Final Assembly
facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.
The airplane will now undergo the painting of
the airline's livery and begin its system checks, fueling, and
engine runs.
Singapore Airlines is due to take delivery of its
first 787-10 in the first half of 2018 and will be operated on the
airline's medium-haul routes.
Singapore Airlines is the launch customer of the
787-10 and currently has 30 airplanes on firm order.
The airline
also signed a letter of intent in February to purchase 19
additional 787-10s.
"Boeing is excited to have finished final
assembly of the first 787-10 Dreamliner for Singapore Airlines,"
said
Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific & India
Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "With its unprecedented
efficiency, greater capacity and the Dreamliner's known preferred
passenger experience, the 787-10 will be an important part of the
airline's future fleet."
The 787-10 is 18-foot (5.5 metres) longer than the 787-9.
