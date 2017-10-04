Royal Thai Police Becomes First Airbus H175 Operator in Asia Pacific

The Royal Thai Police has received two H175 helicopters from Airbus Helicopters, making it the first in Asia Pacific to operate the newest rotorcraft.

The Royal Thai Police is expected to use the aircraft for VVIP transportation and various police missions.

“We welcome the Royal Thai Police as the inaugural H175 operator for this region and we are grateful for their continued trust in our products as they expand their fleet,” said Philippe Monteux, Head of Southeast Asia and Pacific of Airbus Helicopters. “We have full confidence of the H175’s performance and capabilities, in fulfilling its most challenging missions. Besides a strong product, our Bangkok-based support centre stays committed to supporting our customer’s operations in close proximity.”

The Royal Thai Police currently operates nine Airbus helicopters, comprising five H155, two AS365 N3+ and two H175.

More than 15 H175 helicopters have flown about 12,000 hours globally today. The H175 has a maximum take-off weight of nearly eight tonnes and is equipped with Helionix, Airbus Helicopters’ integrated suite of advanced avionics and 4-axis autopilot.

The H175 can seat up to 12 passengers in an executive/VIP configuration.



