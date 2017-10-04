Ritz-Carlton Opens Luxury Resort on Koh Samui, Thailand

|
Ritz-Carlton, one of the world's most highly
respected luxury hotel companies, has opened a hotel on the
popular tourist destination of Koh Samui in southern Thailand.
The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui features 175
suites and pool villas nestled amid 58 acres overlooking the Gulf
of Thailand.
Built on the site of a former coconut
plantation, the resort pays homage to its past through the
extensive use of coconut and other natural materials such as
ceramics.
The oceanfront resort features Spa Village Koh
Samui, a 3,800-square-meter haven complete with eight
treatment suites, three massage pavilions, a yoga pavilion, health
bar, and a lap pool with cabanas.
The resort also features seven F&B
outlets, a Muay Thai gym, and a very special Swim Reef with over
50 species of fish. It
is the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, and offers unique
snorkeling and fish-feeding experiences. The Swim Reef also
features expansive facilities including two white sand beaches, a
beach-side resort pool, a water sports center and two floodlit
tennis courts.
The Ritz Kids program, with dedicated kids check-in
and amenities for children, offers indoor and outdoor activities
helping to strengthen family ties through shared moments.
Additionally, guests can sign up for a
journey to a local market to source seasonal produce, followed by
a class to unlock secrets of southern Thai cooking.
“Known for its charm and pristine natural
beauty, Koh Samui is a favorite destination for travelers. An
island sanctuary amid breathtaking and diverse beauty, this resort
is an exceptional blend of both The Ritz-Carlton and Thai cultures
and fulfills our mission to offer inspiring new memories in
sought-after locations,” said Hervé Humler, President and Chief
Operations Officer, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. “We are
confident that The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui will make a valuable
contribution to the long-term success of this destination and
enhance the memorable travel experience for guests from around the
world.”
