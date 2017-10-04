TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 4 Oct 2017
Ritz-Carlton Opens Luxury Resort on Koh Samui, Thailand

Ritz-Carlton, one of the world's most highly respected luxury hotel companies, has opened a hotel on the popular tourist destination of Koh Samui in southern Thailand.

 The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui features 175 suites and pool villas nestled amid 58 acres overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.

 Built on the site of a former coconut plantation, the resort pays homage to its past through the extensive use of coconut and other natural materials such as ceramics.

The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui features 175 suites and pool villas nestled amid 58 acres overlooking the Gulf of Thailand. Click to enlarge.

The oceanfront resort features Spa Village Koh Samui, a 3,800-square-meter haven complete with eight treatment suites, three massage pavilions, a yoga pavilion, health bar, and a lap pool with cabanas.

 The resort also features seven F&B outlets, a Muay Thai gym, and a very special Swim Reef with over 50 species of fish. It is the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, and offers unique snorkeling and fish-feeding experiences. The Swim Reef also features expansive facilities including two white sand beaches, a beach-side resort pool, a water sports center and two floodlit tennis courts.

Picture of a luxurious 93 sqm Ocean View Suite at the newly opened Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui in Thailand. Click to enlarge.

The Ritz Kids program, with dedicated kids check-in and amenities for children, offers indoor and outdoor activities helping to strengthen family ties through shared moments.

 Additionally, guests can sign up for a journey to a local market to source seasonal produce, followed by a class to unlock secrets of southern Thai cooking.

“Known for its charm and pristine natural beauty, Koh Samui is a favorite destination for travelers. An island sanctuary amid breathtaking and diverse beauty, this resort is an exceptional blend of both The Ritz-Carlton and Thai cultures and fulfills our mission to offer inspiring new memories in sought-after locations,” said Hervé Humler, President and Chief Operations Officer, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. “We are confident that The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui will make a valuable contribution to the long-term success of this destination and enhance the memorable travel experience for guests from around the world.”

