Ritz-Carlton Opens Luxury Resort on Koh Samui, Thailand

Ritz-Carlton, one of the world's most highly respected luxury hotel companies, has opened a hotel on the popular tourist destination of Koh Samui in southern Thailand.

The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui features 175 suites and pool villas nestled amid 58 acres overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.

Built on the site of a former coconut plantation, the resort pays homage to its past through the extensive use of coconut and other natural materials such as ceramics.

The oceanfront resort features Spa Village Koh Samui, a 3,800-square-meter haven complete with eight treatment suites, three massage pavilions, a yoga pavilion, health bar, and a lap pool with cabanas.

The resort also features seven F&B outlets, a Muay Thai gym, and a very special Swim Reef with over 50 species of fish. It is the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, and offers unique snorkeling and fish-feeding experiences. The Swim Reef also features expansive facilities including two white sand beaches, a beach-side resort pool, a water sports center and two floodlit tennis courts.

The Ritz Kids program, with dedicated kids check-in and amenities for children, offers indoor and outdoor activities helping to strengthen family ties through shared moments.

Additionally, guests can sign up for a journey to a local market to source seasonal produce, followed by a class to unlock secrets of southern Thai cooking.

“Known for its charm and pristine natural beauty, Koh Samui is a favorite destination for travelers. An island sanctuary amid breathtaking and diverse beauty, this resort is an exceptional blend of both The Ritz-Carlton and Thai cultures and fulfills our mission to offer inspiring new memories in sought-after locations,” said Hervé Humler, President and Chief Operations Officer, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. “We are confident that The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui will make a valuable contribution to the long-term success of this destination and enhance the memorable travel experience for guests from around the world.”

