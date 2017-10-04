TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 4 Oct 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Redefine|BDL Hotels Assumes Management of 26 Hotels in United Kingdom

Redefine|BDL Hotels has assumed management of 26 hotels on behalf of new owners, real estate investment company, Aprirose.

The 26 hotels, which have an annual turnover in excess of £190 million, were acquired by Aprirose from QHotels in a £525 million deal.

The contract represents the continuation of a successful partnership with Aprirose, which owns Hampton by Hilton London Docklands and Mercure Bristol Holland House and Spa – already part of the RBH portfolio.

As a result of the partnership RBH will now manage more than 75 hotels, including a diverse mixture of branded and private label properties – bringing together more than 11,000 rooms across the country.

Mottram Hall Hotel in Cheshire, England. Click to enlarge.

Located across the UK, the QHotels portfolio includes luxury hotels and leisure resorts boast a host of facilities including spas at 24 of the properties and golf courses available to club members at 10 of the hotels.

Helder Pereira, Chief Executive Officer of Redefine|BDL Hotels, said, “This is another landmark addition to the Redefine|BDL Hotels portfolio. Leisure amenities such as spas and golf facilities represent key revenue streams for us, so we are very pleased with the quality and prestige of the properties we will now be managing. We look forward to continuing – and strengthening – our already successful working relationship with Aprirose as a key hotel owner. This acquisition will increase the Redefine|BDL Hotels portfolio to more than 75 hotels, and is in line with the company’s growth targets within the UK.”

Chief Executive Officer of Aprirose, Manish Gudka, said, “The QHotels portfolio is a made up of a diverse set of assets to add to our multi-faceted real estate portfolio. The 26 QHotels, located throughout the UK, make up 3,680 beds and represent the largest hotels acquisition in 2017. We have established a successful partnership with Redefine|BDL Hotels, which was appointed both on our Hampton by Hilton London Docklands and Mercure Bristol Holland House hotel assets, so the new properties will be operated to the same excellent standards.”

 Each of the new Aprirose properties being managed by RBH are unique and include the iconic Midland Hotel in Manchester, Mottram Hall Hotel in Cheshire (pictured above), Slaley Hall in Northumberland, Chesford Grange in Warwick and Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort in Yorkshire.

See other recent news regarding: Redefine|BDL Hotels.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com