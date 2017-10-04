Daydream Island Resort and Spa in Whitsundays Appoints DOSM

Daydream Island Resort and Spa in the Whitsundays has appointed Jayson Heron as Director of Sales and Marketing.

As Daydream prepares for its forthcoming $65 million redevelopment it has relocated its sales and marketing office to Sydney from Brisbane.

Based in Sydney, Mr Heron joins Daydream Island from The Star Sydney where he was Director of Sales. Prior to that he held a variety of roles with Hilton and Crown Resorts in Melbourne.

“We are delighted to welcome Jayson to the team at Daydream,” said Daydream Island, General Manager, Dawson Tang. “Jayson’s extensive sales and marketing experience with major hotel and entertainment businesses is going to be invaluable for our growth in key markets as Daydream looks forward to an exciting reopening next year. He brings a broad range of experience across important leisure and MICE markets, and will lead the strong sales and marketing team we are establishing in Sydney.”

Jayson said he was thrilled at the opportunity to lead the sales and marketing team for the soon to be redeveloped Daydream Island and develop relationships with key industry partners.

“Daydream has long been highly regarded as one of Australia’s best island holiday experiences in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef. I’m excited to expand Daydream’s presence within Australian and overseas markets as it re-establishes itself once again as the jewel of the Whitsundays,” he said.

It is anticipated that the newly refurbished Daydream Island Resort and Spa will open for guests in late 2018.

Major works include redevelopment of the Arrivals pavilion, Reception, main Atrium area, Waterfalls restaurant, Lagoons bar, all room types and Mermaids Restaurant. Additionally, the Lovers Cove function area will be expanded and a new Asian-inspired restaurant will be built.

The resort’s conference facilities will also be significantly revamped and expanded.



