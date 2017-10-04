Daydream Island Resort and Spa in Whitsundays Appoints DOSM

|
Daydream Island Resort and Spa in the
Whitsundays has appointed Jayson Heron as Director of Sales and
Marketing.
As Daydream prepares
for its forthcoming $65 million redevelopment it has relocated its
sales and marketing office to Sydney from Brisbane.
Based in Sydney, Mr Heron joins Daydream Island from The Star Sydney where he
was Director of Sales. Prior to that he held a variety of roles
with Hilton and Crown Resorts in Melbourne.
“We
are delighted to welcome Jayson to the team at Daydream,” said
Daydream Island, General Manager, Dawson Tang.
“Jayson’s extensive sales and marketing experience with major
hotel and entertainment businesses is going to be invaluable for
our growth in key markets as Daydream looks forward to an exciting
reopening next year. He brings a broad range of
experience across important leisure and MICE markets, and will
lead the strong sales and marketing team we are establishing in
Sydney.”
Jayson said he was thrilled at the
opportunity to lead the sales and marketing team for the soon to
be redeveloped Daydream Island and develop relationships with key
industry partners.
“Daydream has long been highly
regarded as one of Australia’s best island holiday experiences in
the heart of the Great Barrier Reef. I’m excited
to expand Daydream’s presence within Australian and overseas
markets as it re-establishes itself once again as the jewel of the
Whitsundays,” he said.
It is anticipated that the newly
refurbished Daydream Island Resort and Spa will open for
guests in late 2018.
Major works include redevelopment of the Arrivals pavilion, Reception,
main Atrium area, Waterfalls restaurant, Lagoons bar, all room
types and Mermaids Restaurant. Additionally, the Lovers Cove
function area will be expanded and a new Asian-inspired restaurant
will be built.
The resort’s conference facilities
will also be significantly revamped and expanded.
