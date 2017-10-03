Dassault Falcon Jets - HD Video Interview with President Asia Pacific

[HD video and podcast below] Exclusive HD video interview with Jean Michel Jacob, President, of Dassault Aviation - Falcon Asia Pacific.

In this interview, filmed at the MJETS Terminal at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok on 3 October 2017, we ask Mr. Jacob about the status of the business jet market in Asia Pacific and how it differs from elsewhere in the world.

We ask what trends he is seeing and whether Dassault has any plans to open a manufacturing facility in China.

We also discuss the 8X and the 5X, the latter of which is under development and only started test flights earlier this year.

Mr Jacob also tells us about about sales targets within Asia Pacific and much, more in the video below.

Dassault Falcon Jets - Interview with President Asia Pacific

PODCAST

