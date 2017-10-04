Airbus Helicopters Completes First Full-Scale Testing of CityAirbus Propulsion System

|
Airbus Helicopters has completed the first
full-scale testing for the propulsion system of the CityAirbus
demonstrator – a multi-passenger, self-piloted electric vertical
take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicle designed for urban air
mobility.
During the testing phase, the CityAirbus team
checked the individual performance of
the ducted propellers as well as the integration of the full-scale
propulsion unit with two propellers, electric 100 KW Siemens
motors and all electrical systems.
CityAirbus is a battery-powered air vehicle able
to vertically take off and land. It is designed to carry up to
four passengers over congested megacities.
The innovative
four-ducted propeller configuration significantly contributes to
safety and low acoustic footprint.
“We now have a better understanding of the
performance of CityAirbus’ innovative electric propulsion system,
which we will continue to mature through rigorous testing while
beginning the assembly of the full-scale CityAirbus flight
demonstrator” said Marius Bebesel, CityAirbus chief engineer.
The full-scale demonstrator will be tested on
the
ground initially. In the first half of 2018 the
development team expects to reach the “power on” milestone,
meaning that all motors and electric systems will be switched on
for the first time. The first flight is scheduled for the end of
2018. In the beginning, the test aircraft will be remotely
piloted, later on a test pilot will be on board.
CityAirbus will be designed to carry up to four
passengers on fixed routes, such as to airports, with a cruising speed of 120 km/h. It
will be initially operated by a pilot to ease certification and
public acceptance, paving the way to future fully-autonomous
operations.
