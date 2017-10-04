Airbus Helicopters Completes First Full-Scale Testing of CityAirbus Propulsion System

Airbus Helicopters has completed the first full-scale testing for the propulsion system of the CityAirbus demonstrator – a multi-passenger, self-piloted electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicle designed for urban air mobility.

During the testing phase, the CityAirbus team checked the individual performance of the ducted propellers as well as the integration of the full-scale propulsion unit with two propellers, electric 100 KW Siemens motors and all electrical systems.

CityAirbus is a battery-powered air vehicle able to vertically take off and land. It is designed to carry up to four passengers over congested megacities.

The innovative four-ducted propeller configuration significantly contributes to safety and low acoustic footprint.

“We now have a better understanding of the performance of CityAirbus’ innovative electric propulsion system, which we will continue to mature through rigorous testing while beginning the assembly of the full-scale CityAirbus flight demonstrator” said Marius Bebesel, CityAirbus chief engineer.

The full-scale demonstrator will be tested on the ground initially. In the first half of 2018 the development team expects to reach the “power on” milestone, meaning that all motors and electric systems will be switched on for the first time. The first flight is scheduled for the end of 2018. In the beginning, the test aircraft will be remotely piloted, later on a test pilot will be on board.

CityAirbus will be designed to carry up to four passengers on fixed routes, such as to airports, with a cruising speed of 120 km/h. It will be initially operated by a pilot to ease certification and public acceptance, paving the way to future fully-autonomous operations.



