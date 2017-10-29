Bangkok Airways to Launch Flights to Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Bangkok Airways has unveiled plans to launch flights between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Phu Quoc International Airport in Vietnam starting 29 October 2017. The airline will operate the route with four flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays using 70-seat ATR 72-600 aircraft. Mr. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways, said, “Bangkok Airways is pleased to offer this new service to Phu Quoc as we consider this to be another milestone for us as this will make Bangkok Airways the only scheduled airline to fly to Phu Quoc from Thailand. The aim of this new launch is not only to enhance Bangkok Airways’ network to cover the Indochina region, but also to provide better flight connections for European, Thai and Vietnamese customers as well as offering regional connecting routes to Phu Quoc Island for its long-haul codeshare partners. We anticipate that the majority of our passengers will be businessmen and tourists from the two countries. Moreover, having a link to this beautiful island of Southern Vietnam will make it easier for our passengers traveling aboard our codeshare partner airlines from around the world to connect to Phu Quoc and other major gateways of Vietnam such as Danang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh.”

