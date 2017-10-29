Bangkok Airways to Launch Flights to Phu Quoc,
Vietnam
Bangkok Airways has unveiled plans to launch
flights between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Phu Quoc International
Airport in Vietnam starting 29 October 2017.
The airline will
operate the route with four flights per week on Tuesdays,
Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays using 70-seat ATR 72-600 aircraft.
Mr.
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways, said, “Bangkok Airways is pleased to
offer this new service to Phu Quoc as we consider this to be
another milestone for us as this will make Bangkok Airways the
only scheduled airline to fly to Phu Quoc from Thailand. The aim
of this new launch is not only to enhance Bangkok Airways’ network
to cover the Indochina region, but also to provide better flight
connections for European, Thai and Vietnamese customers as well as
offering regional connecting routes to Phu Quoc Island for its
long-haul codeshare partners. We anticipate that the majority of
our passengers will be businessmen and tourists from the two
countries. Moreover, having a link to this beautiful island of
Southern Vietnam will make it easier for our passengers traveling
aboard our codeshare partner airlines from around the world to
connect to Phu Quoc and other major gateways of Vietnam such as
Danang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh.”