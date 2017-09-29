137 Pillars Suites
and Residences Bangkok - Interview with Bjorn Richardson, GM
[HD video and podcast
below] The 137 Pillars Suites and Residences Bangkok opened
in April 2017. Just a few months later, how's business?
On 29
September 2017, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com sat down with
Mr. Bjorn Richard Richardson, General Manager of the property, to
ask him this.
We discuss what percentage of guests
are leisure vs corporate, which markets the hotel is attracting
and how the Residences differ from the Suites.
We discuss the
137's location, the two swimming pools, how guests are making
their reservations and how hard it has been to find the right
staff to work in such a luxury hotel. All this and much, much more
in the video below.
