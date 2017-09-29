137 Pillars Suites and Residences Bangkok - Interview with Bjorn Richardson, GM

[HD video and podcast below] The 137 Pillars Suites and Residences Bangkok opened in April 2017. Just a few months later, how's business?

On 29 September 2017, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com sat down with Mr. Bjorn Richard Richardson, General Manager of the property, to ask him this.

We discuss what percentage of guests are leisure vs corporate, which markets the hotel is attracting and how the Residences differ from the Suites.

We discuss the 137's location, the two swimming pools, how guests are making their reservations and how hard it has been to find the right staff to work in such a luxury hotel. All this and much, much more in the video below.

137 Pillars Suites and Residences Bangkok - Interview with GM

PODCAST

Your browser does not support this audio element.

