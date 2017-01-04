ClearVision EFVS to Comply with New ‘Zero Visibility Landing’ FAA Regulations

|
The Elbit Systems ClearVision Enhanced Flight
Vision System (EFVS) is aligned with the most updated ruling
released by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),
enabling the pilot to perform a full landing procedure with no
natural vision.
The EFVS provides dispatch and
landing approach priority as well as Low Visibility Landing
regardless of the destination airport’s infrastructure.
Prior to the updated ruling, EFVS was only
approved for use for descent to 100 feet above the Touchdown Zone
Elevation (TDZE) using straight-in landing instrument approach
procedures (IAPs).
The new ruling allows operators to use an EFVS,
and not necessarily natural vision, to continue descending from
100 feet above the TDZE to the runway and to land on certain
straight-in IAPs under instrument flight rules.
The ruling also
updated the regulations to initiate and continue an approach when
the destination airport’s weather is below authorized visibility
minimums for the runway of intended landing.
This ruling
establishes pilot training and recent flight experience
requirements for operators who use EFVS.
Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems’
Aerospace Division, said, “Elbit Systems is the market leader
for EFVS solutions for air transport, business aviation and
helicopters. We also are a pioneer in the market in offering full
EFVS capabilities designed to meet the new FAA ruling
requirements.”
