Jumeirah Partners AmStur for World’s Largest Tin of Caviar

|
Burj Al Arab Jumeirah joined forces with AmStur
Caviar, a leading US supplier of caviar, to set the
Guinness World Record for the largest tin of caviar ever
created.
Hoda Khachab the official adjudicator from
Guinness World Record confirmed that the guidelines were all adhered to and all
requirements were met, setting the new title. The record took
place at an elegant event held at the Burj Al Arab hotel on
28 December.
The monumental tin, named “The Mashenomak”
in honour of the “Great White Sturgeon” of Native American legend,
was custom-made by AmStur for the occasion.
It contained 17kg of deep-grey Empress caviar, the world’s only
fully certified organic caviar from native-raised sturgeon, which
has been called “an organic culinary masterpiece”.
Lucky guests
had the opportunity to partake in the world’s largest serving of
caviar using custom-engraved mother-of-pearl spoons, produced to commemorate the occasion.
As part of the record-guidelines and
Guinness World Record requirements, the entire portion of caviar had to be completely consumed, allowing guests to enjoy the
luxurious tastes of the caviar.
“We
were very proud to partner with the prestigious Burj Al Arab
Jumeirah in this unique undertaking, and extremely excited to
introduce our world-class caviar to the guests,” said AmStur
Caviar Partner Nicholas Narsavidze. “AmStur’s native-raised, white
sturgeon, caviar has been acclaimed by renowned chefs and
discerning consumers throughout the world for its exquisite flavour and perfect texture. Our success demonstrates that
culinary excellence and sustainable practices can go hand-in-hand,
and we look forward to bringing AmStur caviar to everyone who not
only appreciates fine quality, but cares about protecting the environment.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Jumeirah,
AmStur,
Caviar.