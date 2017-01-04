Jumeirah Partners AmStur for World’s Largest Tin of Caviar

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah joined forces with AmStur Caviar, a leading US supplier of caviar, to set the Guinness World Record for the largest tin of caviar ever created.

Hoda Khachab the official adjudicator from Guinness World Record confirmed that the guidelines were all adhered to and all requirements were met, setting the new title. The record took place at an elegant event held at the Burj Al Arab hotel on 28 December.

The monumental tin, named “The Mashenomak” in honour of the “Great White Sturgeon” of Native American legend, was custom-made by AmStur for the occasion.

It contained 17kg of deep-grey Empress caviar, the world’s only fully certified organic caviar from native-raised sturgeon, which has been called “an organic culinary masterpiece”.

Lucky guests had the opportunity to partake in the world’s largest serving of caviar using custom-engraved mother-of-pearl spoons, produced to commemorate the occasion.

As part of the record-guidelines and Guinness World Record requirements, the entire portion of caviar had to be completely consumed, allowing guests to enjoy the luxurious tastes of the caviar.

“We were very proud to partner with the prestigious Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in this unique undertaking, and extremely excited to introduce our world-class caviar to the guests,” said AmStur Caviar Partner Nicholas Narsavidze. “AmStur’s native-raised, white sturgeon, caviar has been acclaimed by renowned chefs and discerning consumers throughout the world for its exquisite flavour and perfect texture. Our success demonstrates that culinary excellence and sustainable practices can go hand-in-hand, and we look forward to bringing AmStur caviar to everyone who not only appreciates fine quality, but cares about protecting the environment.”



