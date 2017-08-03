Etihad Airways Adds Over 50 Hours of Sydney Opera House Content to Inflight Entertainment

Two of the Sydney Opera House’s most popular podcasts, This Kid Life and It’s A Long Story, are now available on all Etihad Airways’ E-BOX inflight entertainment programming.

It’s A Long Story unpacks the influences and ‘big’ moments that formed some of the Opera House’s most acclaimed and influential guests.

Hosted by international affairs journalist and ABC TV Foreign Correspondent’s Hamish Macdonald, the first two seasons feature interviews recorded at last year’s Festival of Dangerous Ideas and BINGEFEST. Guests include Henry Rollins, Lionel Shriver, Gretel Killeen, Jad Abumrad (Radiolab) and Julie Snyder (Serial, S-Town).

Putting kids front and centre – and behind the microphone – This Kid Life is made for children aged eight to thirteen and features young people discussing life, the environment, education, creativity, social media and more.

Hosted by Australian radio maker Jennifer Macey, the series delves into what matters most to kids, how they see the world and how the future looks to them.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance and Executive Producer of It’s A Long Story, Danielle Harvey, said, “The Sydney Opera House belongs to everyone – even long-haul travellers. We are thrilled that we can make our digital content available to even more audiences around the world through our partnership with Etihad Airways. Podcasts are perfect for inflight entertainment – keep the kids entertained with This Kid Life or explore the back stories of some of our most interesting artists and thinkers with It’s A Long Story.”

Both It’s A Long Story and This Kid Life podcasts are now available on all flights featuring Etihad Airways’ inflight entertainment system.

