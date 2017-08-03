Etihad Airways Adds Over 50 Hours of Sydney Opera House Content to Inflight Entertainment

|
Two of the Sydney Opera House’s most popular
podcasts, This Kid Life and It’s A Long Story, are now available
on all Etihad Airways’ E-BOX inflight entertainment programming.
It’s A Long Story unpacks the influences and ‘big’ moments that
formed some of the Opera House’s most acclaimed and influential guests.
Hosted by international affairs journalist
and ABC TV Foreign Correspondent’s Hamish Macdonald, the first two
seasons feature interviews recorded at last year’s Festival of
Dangerous Ideas and BINGEFEST. Guests include Henry Rollins, Lionel Shriver, Gretel Killeen, Jad Abumrad (Radiolab) and Julie
Snyder (Serial, S-Town).
Putting kids front and
centre – and behind the microphone – This Kid Life is made for
children aged eight to thirteen and features young people
discussing life, the environment, education, creativity, social
media and more.
Hosted by Australian radio maker Jennifer Macey,
the series delves into what matters most to kids, how they see the
world and how the future looks to them.
Sydney
Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance and Executive
Producer of It’s A Long Story, Danielle Harvey, said, “The Sydney
Opera House belongs to everyone – even long-haul travellers. We
are thrilled that we can make our digital content available to
even more audiences around the world through our partnership with
Etihad Airways. Podcasts are perfect for inflight entertainment –
keep the kids entertained with This Kid Life or explore the back
stories of some of our most interesting artists and thinkers with
It’s A Long Story.”
Both It’s A
Long Story and This Kid Life podcasts are now available on all
flights featuring Etihad Airways’ inflight entertainment system.
See other recent
news regarding:
Etihad Airways,
Sydney,
Opera.