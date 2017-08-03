TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 3 Aug 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Etihad Airways Adds Over 50 Hours of Sydney Opera House Content to Inflight Entertainment

Two of the Sydney Opera House’s most popular podcasts, This Kid Life and It’s A Long Story, are now available on all Etihad Airways’ E-BOX inflight entertainment programming.

It’s A Long Story unpacks the influences and ‘big’ moments that formed some of the Opera House’s most acclaimed and influential guests.

 Hosted by international affairs journalist and ABC TV Foreign Correspondent’s Hamish Macdonald, the first two seasons feature interviews recorded at last year’s Festival of Dangerous Ideas and BINGEFEST. Guests include Henry Rollins, Lionel Shriver, Gretel Killeen, Jad Abumrad (Radiolab) and Julie Snyder (Serial, S-Town).

It’s A Long Story - Alicia Garza & Hamish Macdonald. Photo by Teresa Tan.

Putting kids front and centre – and behind the microphone – This Kid Life is made for children aged eight to thirteen and features young people discussing life, the environment, education, creativity, social media and more.

 Hosted by Australian radio maker Jennifer Macey, the series delves into what matters most to kids, how they see the world and how the future looks to them.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance and Executive Producer of It’s A Long Story, Danielle Harvey, said, “The Sydney Opera House belongs to everyone – even long-haul travellers. We are thrilled that we can make our digital content available to even more audiences around the world through our partnership with Etihad Airways. Podcasts are perfect for inflight entertainment – keep the kids entertained with This Kid Life or explore the back stories of some of our most interesting artists and thinkers with It’s A Long Story.”

Both It’s A Long Story and This Kid Life podcasts are now available on all flights featuring Etihad Airways’ inflight entertainment system.

See other recent news regarding: Etihad Airways, Sydney, Opera.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com