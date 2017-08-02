Elbit Systems Launches Two Advanced Space Cameras

|
Elbit Systems launched two advanced space
imaging systems, Jupiter and Venus, into space on Wednesday.
The
high resolution reconnaissance Jupiter imaging system, for the
Italian Ministry of Defense, were launched onboard the IAI OPTSAT
3000 satellite.
The super spectral VENµS imaging system
was launched onboard the French-Israeli Venus environmental
satellite.
Both satellites were launched from French Guiana
onboard an Arianespace Vega rocket.
The Jupiter space camera (pictured) provides spatial
resolutions of 0.5 meter resolution (PAN) from an altitude of 600
km and is Elbit Systems’ most advanced light-weighted space
imaging system developed for installation on micro and
mini-satellites.
The Jupiter imaging system contains very high
resolution panchromatic imaging and has the capability of adding a
multi-spectral (MS) channel.
Jupiter is designed for a range of
military and civilian applications including advanced military
surveillance and reconnaissance, detailed high value target
investigation, definition of small and discrete objects and
situational awareness.
The civilian applications include homeland
security missions, emergency planning and operations,
environmental monitoring, and infrastructure imaging.
The
VENµS space camera features 12 narrow spectral bands with 5.3
meter spatial resolution from an altitude of 720 km. The VENµS satellite has been developed and manufactured as a joint effort
between the French Centre National d' Etudes Spatiales (CNES), the Israeli Space Agency (ISA), Elbit Systems’ Electro-optics (Elop)
and Israel Aerospace Industries.
The VENµS imaging system provides
multi-spectral high-resolution earth imaging, previously unmet by
legacy space imaging systems for a variety of applications,
including a global scale monitoring of agriculture, receding of
forests and vegetation, desertification, air pollution, the detection of volcanic ashes, dehydration of water reservoirs as
well as oil spills and water contamination.
VENµS will play a
vital role in creating guidelines for future scientific
experiments and space imaging missions.
See other recent
news regarding:
Elbit Systems,
Space,
Camera,
Satellite.