Marcel Sawyere Joins Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan as General Manager

Wharf Hotels has appointed Mr Marcel Sawyere as
General Manager of the Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan in China.
A seasoned hotelier with a wealth of experience
spanning over 34 years, Sawyere has held leadership roles in
hospitality across Asia Pacific.
Pprior to his current appointment Sawyere was General
Manager of Vinpearl Golf and Resort in Vietnam following
management roles with Fairmont Hotels, Dusit International in
Thailand and Wanda Hotels and Resorts in China.
“It is a pleasure to take over the management of
Marco Polo Foshan from Giorgio Olivotti who was recently promoted
to General Manager of Niccolo Chongqing, scheduled to open in the
coming months,” said Sawyere. “I am proud to join the Wharf Hotels family in the
vibrant location of Lingan Tiandi, Foshan’s shopping and
entertainment hub, and plan to work with my team to continue
showcasing the best of Marco Polo’s warm and welcoming
hospitality.”
Marco Polo Foshan opened in 2012 offering 390
guest rooms and suites all with private balconies overlooking the
Ancestral Temple and Lingnan Tiandi neighbourhood.
Philippe Caretti, Vice President Operations,
Wharf Hotels, said, “We are delighted to appoint Marcel Sawyere to lead our hotel in Foshan. With his extensive background
in the hotel industry especially in Asian markets, I am confident
that he will continue to enhance guest satisfaction resulting in
even higher guest loyalty and financial success.”
Sawyere is a graduate of the University of
Westminster in London, England.
