Marcel Sawyere Joins Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan as General Manager

Wharf Hotels has appointed Mr Marcel Sawyere as General Manager of the Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan in China.

A seasoned hotelier with a wealth of experience spanning over 34 years, Sawyere has held leadership roles in hospitality across Asia Pacific.

Pprior to his current appointment Sawyere was General Manager of Vinpearl Golf and Resort in Vietnam following management roles with Fairmont Hotels, Dusit International in Thailand and Wanda Hotels and Resorts in China.

“It is a pleasure to take over the management of Marco Polo Foshan from Giorgio Olivotti who was recently promoted to General Manager of Niccolo Chongqing, scheduled to open in the coming months,” said Sawyere. “I am proud to join the Wharf Hotels family in the vibrant location of Lingan Tiandi, Foshan’s shopping and entertainment hub, and plan to work with my team to continue showcasing the best of Marco Polo’s warm and welcoming hospitality.”

Marco Polo Foshan opened in 2012 offering 390 guest rooms and suites all with private balconies overlooking the Ancestral Temple and Lingnan Tiandi neighbourhood.

Philippe Caretti, Vice President Operations, Wharf Hotels, said, “We are delighted to appoint Marcel Sawyere to lead our hotel in Foshan. With his extensive background in the hotel industry especially in Asian markets, I am confident that he will continue to enhance guest satisfaction resulting in even higher guest loyalty and financial success.”

Sawyere is a graduate of the University of Westminster in London, England.

