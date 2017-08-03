MIAT Mongolian Airlines to Enhance Operations with Amadeus Technology

|
MIAT Mongolian Airlines is to adopt Amadeus Altéa
Suite.
The passenger service system will help MIAT Mongolian Airlines
streamline and improve all core passenger processes including reservation, inventory, departure control, flight management and
ecommerce system.
Tamir Tumurbaatar,
President & CEO, MIAT Mongolian Airlines, said, “Our recent
codeshare agreements with Asian airlines and the new aircraft we
will receive over the next few years put us in a strong position
for growth. To achieve it we need to make sure we have the best
technology available to support our objectives. This
partnership with Amadeus is a critical part of the foundation on
which we will build a brighter future – one that sees us
expanding our footprint with best quality services for our
customers.”
In addition
to the Amadeus Altéa Suite, MIAT Mongolian Airlines will also
adopt Amadeus Altéa Revenue Management and Amadeus Loyalty
Management.
Amadeus Altéa Revenue Management will help the
airline achieve maximum revenues from sales through demand forecasting that takes into account real-time
market conditions.
With customers increasingly spoiled for
choice, Amadeus Loyalty Management will help MIAT Mongolian
Airlines build brand loyalty by making offers and promotions that meet its customers’ needs and expectations.
“The decision to transform our technology infrastructure
was not one we took lightly. Amadeus has an excellent track
record delivering on mission-critical projects like this for
airlines of any size, and we have full confidence in the company.
Once implemented, Amadeus Altéa Suite will provide us with a
scalable platform to support our future growth,” added Mr Tumurbaatar.
