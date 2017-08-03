MIAT Mongolian Airlines to Enhance Operations with Amadeus Technology

MIAT Mongolian Airlines is to adopt Amadeus Altéa Suite.

The passenger service system will help MIAT Mongolian Airlines streamline and improve all core passenger processes including reservation, inventory, departure control, flight management and ecommerce system.

Tamir Tumurbaatar, President & CEO, MIAT Mongolian Airlines, said, “Our recent codeshare agreements with Asian airlines and the new aircraft we will receive over the next few years put us in a strong position for growth. To achieve it we need to make sure we have the best technology available to support our objectives. This partnership with Amadeus is a critical part of the foundation on which we will build a brighter future – one that sees us expanding our footprint with best quality services for our customers.”

In addition to the Amadeus Altéa Suite, MIAT Mongolian Airlines will also adopt Amadeus Altéa Revenue Management and Amadeus Loyalty Management.

Amadeus Altéa Revenue Management will help the airline achieve maximum revenues from sales through demand forecasting that takes into account real-time market conditions.

With customers increasingly spoiled for choice, Amadeus Loyalty Management will help MIAT Mongolian Airlines build brand loyalty by making offers and promotions that meet its customers’ needs and expectations.

“The decision to transform our technology infrastructure was not one we took lightly. Amadeus has an excellent track record delivering on mission-critical projects like this for airlines of any size, and we have full confidence in the company. Once implemented, Amadeus Altéa Suite will provide us with a scalable platform to support our future growth,” added Mr Tumurbaatar.

See other recent news regarding: MIAT, Mongolian Airlines, Mongolia, Amadeus, Solutions.