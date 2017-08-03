Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong Opens 2,250-sqf Entertainment Suite

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong has opened a 2,250-square foot Entertainment Suite designed by Hong Kong architect and designer, Joyce Wang.

At the heart of the suite is a salon with a 4-meter long ‘Cabinet of Delights’ where guests can find boutique wines on tap, rare vintages selected by Amber restaurant’s expert sommelier, and a mixologist ‘booth’.

Other treats include fine Cuban cigars, snacks, a popcorn machine, exotic teas and coffees, and a crystal vitrine filled with sweet and savoury delicacies created by the hotel’s Michelin-star chef.

In the living area, audiovisuals include a B&O BeoLab sound system, a concealed 160-inch (13ft x 11.5ft) TV screen with a 5000 lumens laser projector.

A custom-designed coffee table conceals a range of the latest virtual reality and Play Station gaming equipment, while a reconditioned 1930’s vintage American jukebox for vinyl connoisseurs and an in-suite DJ booth will help to make parties all that more unforgettable.

Guests can engage hotel chefs to prepare private dining from a state-of-the-art kitchen to be served in a bright and airy dining room that can seat up to 10 diners.

The master bedroom encompasses its own sitting area and a separate dressing area with walk-in wardrobes. Wang’s signature touches are revealed in the cocoon-like headboard and leather padded walls with hand tufted silk rugs adding to the texture-rich interior.

For the perfect night’s sleep, the master bedroom also showcases the FreshBed sleep system that uses patented climate-control technology for tailored temperatures and silent ventilation for purified, allergen-free air, combined with an ergonomic mattress.

The spacious bathroom features a freestanding oval-shaped bathtub made from one piece of marble complete with a custom-design Champagne caddy. The rain-shower’s multi jet system can be fitted with an aromatherapy capsule to infuse the shower experience with naturally reviving or relaxing essential oils.

Wang custom designed all the hand-made furnishings, including a series of glass moulded chandeliers, wall finishes in limestone with metal inlay, and acrylic cabinet doors decorated with nature-inspired artwork.

The suite connects seamlessly with an adjacent guestroom, which is designed in a similar aesthetic, should an additional bedroom be required.

The Entertainment Suite marks the culmination of an 18-month renovation programme that has seen the hotel’s entire room inventory transformed.

“The Entertainment Suite elevates the guest experience by making many forms of entertainment possible in a spectacular private retreat. It is ideal for Oscars-worthy parties, extravagant dinner receptions or the most romantic getaways,” said Torsten van Dullemen, the hotel’s General Manager. “It is also perfect for those seeking a statement space as a showroom, catwalk, social or music venue, or ultra-chic screening or movie set.”

