Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong Opens 2,250-sqf Entertainment Suite

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong has
opened a 2,250-square foot Entertainment Suite designed by Hong
Kong architect and designer, Joyce Wang.
At the heart of the suite is a salon with
a 4-meter long ‘Cabinet of Delights’ where guests can find boutique
wines on tap, rare vintages selected by Amber restaurant’s expert
sommelier, and a mixologist ‘booth’.
Other treats include fine
Cuban cigars, snacks, a popcorn machine, exotic teas and coffees,
and a crystal vitrine filled with sweet and savoury delicacies
created by the hotel’s Michelin-star chef.
In the living area, audiovisuals include a B&O
BeoLab sound system, a concealed 160-inch (13ft x 11.5ft) TV
screen with a 5000 lumens laser projector.
A custom-designed
coffee table conceals a range of the latest virtual reality and
Play Station gaming equipment, while a reconditioned 1930’s vintage
American jukebox for vinyl connoisseurs and an in-suite DJ booth
will help to make parties all that more unforgettable.
Guests can engage hotel chefs to prepare private
dining from a state-of-the-art kitchen to be served in a bright
and airy dining room that can seat up to 10 diners.
The master bedroom encompasses its own
sitting area and a separate dressing area with walk-in wardrobes.
Wang’s signature touches are revealed in the cocoon-like headboard
and leather padded walls with hand tufted silk rugs adding to the
texture-rich interior.
For the perfect night’s sleep, the master
bedroom also showcases the FreshBed sleep system that uses
patented climate-control technology for tailored temperatures and
silent ventilation for purified, allergen-free air, combined with
an ergonomic mattress.
The spacious bathroom features a freestanding
oval-shaped bathtub made from one piece of marble complete with a
custom-design Champagne caddy. The rain-shower’s multi jet system
can be fitted with an aromatherapy capsule to infuse the shower
experience with naturally reviving or relaxing essential oils.
Wang custom designed all the hand-made furnishings,
including a series of glass moulded chandeliers, wall finishes in
limestone with metal inlay, and acrylic cabinet doors decorated
with nature-inspired artwork.
The suite connects seamlessly with
an adjacent guestroom, which is designed in a similar aesthetic,
should an additional bedroom be required.
The Entertainment Suite marks the culmination of
an 18-month renovation programme that has seen the hotel’s entire
room inventory transformed.
“The Entertainment Suite elevates the guest
experience by making many forms of entertainment possible in a
spectacular private retreat. It is ideal for Oscars-worthy
parties, extravagant dinner receptions or the most romantic
getaways,” said Torsten van Dullemen, the hotel’s General Manager.
“It is also perfect for those seeking a statement space as a
showroom, catwalk, social or music venue, or ultra-chic screening
or movie set.”
