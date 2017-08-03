Mandarin Oriental Takes Over Grand Hyatt Hotel in Santiago, Chile

Mandarin Oriental has taken over the management of a luxury hotel in Santiago, Chile.

Formerly the Grand Hyatt Santiago, the property will now undergo an extensive guestroom and public area renovation, the first stage of which is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2018.

The hotel, the group’s first property in South America, will remain open throughout the renovation period.

Hotel Santiago is located in the heart of the city’s most important commercial and leisure district, known as Las Condes, home to two luxury shopping malls, restaurants, museums and theatres. It is also close to the exclusive residential neighbourhood of Vitacura.

The property comprises 310 guestrooms including 23 suites with commanding views of the city and the Andes.

Its 25,000-square meter grounds contain a large free-form outdoor pool and landscaped gardens which provide a resort environment for guests.

The hotel currently features five restaurants and bars as well as extensive banqueting and meeting space.

Additional facilities include a spa and fitness center.

Hotel Santiago will continue to operate throughout the first phase of the renovation which will reposition the property as a Mandarin Oriental hotel in the third quarter of 2018.



See other recent news regarding: Mandarin Oriental, Santiago, Chile.