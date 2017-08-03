Mandarin Oriental Takes Over Grand Hyatt Hotel in Santiago, Chile

|
Mandarin
Oriental has taken over the management of a luxury hotel in
Santiago, Chile.
Formerly the Grand Hyatt Santiago, the property will
now undergo an extensive guestroom and public area
renovation, the first stage of which is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2018.
The hotel, the group’s first property in South
America, will remain open
throughout the renovation period.
Hotel Santiago
is located in the heart of the city’s most important commercial
and leisure district, known as Las Condes, home to two luxury
shopping malls, restaurants, museums and theatres. It is also
close to the exclusive residential neighbourhood of Vitacura.
The property comprises 310 guestrooms including 23 suites with
commanding views of the city and the Andes.
Its 25,000-square
meter grounds contain a large free-form outdoor pool and
landscaped gardens which provide a resort environment for guests.
The hotel currently features five restaurants and bars as well as
extensive banqueting and meeting space.
Additional facilities
include a spa and fitness center.
Hotel Santiago will
continue to operate throughout the first phase of the renovation
which will reposition the property as a Mandarin Oriental hotel in
the third quarter of 2018.
