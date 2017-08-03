Inmarsat Demonstrates Seamless Global Xpress Connectivity in VIP Aircraft

Inmarsat recently completed its Global Xpress ‘Around the World’ test flight.

The exercise, conducted on a Gulfstream IV aircraft, covered more than 25,000 miles and demonstrated Global Xpress’ ability to deliver seamless, worldwide coverage across multiple spot beams and satellites.

The flight route spanned the northern and southern hemispheres, beginning in the United States with stops in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Australia and Fiji.

A Global Xpress subscription-based data plan was configured for the Honeywell aero Tail Mount Antenna (TMA), with a committed information rate of 4Mbps forward and 1Mbps return but capable of 15Mbps or more.

Uniform coverage and service was delivered to the aircraft as it moved across 28 beams with handovers that went unnoticed by users; and 3 satellite-to-satellite handovers that were accomplished seamlessly.

The terminal’s global plan enabled access to the Global Xpress network worldwide without the need to pre-coordinate and receive satellite-specific option files.

During the flight, Global Xpress supported mission-critical voice, data and streaming applications to include video teleconferencing, high-speed internet access and file transfer, VPN as well as phone calls.

“This Gulfstream IV ‘Around the World’ test flight demonstrates Inmarsat’s ability to deliver reliable, seamless next-generation wideband connectivity for aeronautical users,” said Steve Gizinski, Vice President of Special Programs, Inmarsat U.S. Government Business Unit. “Highly mobile, bandwidth-hungry government and commercial users can now travel the world and enjoy connectivity that allows them to conduct business as if they were in the office … even while 40,000 feet in the air.”

Inmarsat offers Global Xpress as an end-to-end managed subscription service – SATCOM as a Service – that enables access to an always-on, worldwide network with 24/7 management, monitoring and support.

With no infrastructure charges or R&D investment on their part, customers travel from one location to another, and simply ‘plug in’ to Global Xpress to get what they need, where they need it, and when they need it.

See other recent news regarding: Inmarsat, Global Xpress, Honeywell.