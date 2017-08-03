BOC Aviation Finalises Order for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10s

BOC Aviation has finalised a deal for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10 airplanes, valued at approximately US$1.25 billion at list prices.

The Singapore-based lessor has now committed to more than 300 Boeing aircraft since the company was established.

"We are pleased to be adding the Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft to our future delivery pipeline, which offers airlines greater capacity combined with excellent operating costs and fuel efficiency," said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation. "As a launch customer for the programme, this demonstrates the strength of our relationship with Boeing and will help us continue to deliver superior solutions for our airline customers."

Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 will be powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines.

