BOC Aviation Finalises Order for 10 Boeing
737 MAX 10s
BOC Aviation has finalised a deal for 10
Boeing 737 MAX 10 airplanes, valued at approximately US$1.25
billion at list prices.
The Singapore-based lessor has now committed to
more than 300 Boeing aircraft since the company was established.
"We are pleased to be adding the Boeing 737
MAX 10 aircraft to our future delivery pipeline, which offers
airlines greater capacity combined with excellent operating costs
and fuel efficiency," said Robert Martin, Managing Director and
Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation. "As a launch customer for
the programme, this demonstrates the strength of our relationship
with Boeing and will help us continue to deliver superior
solutions for our airline customers."
Like
Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 will be powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines.