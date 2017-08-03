KLM Implements Honeywell’s GoDirect Fuel Efficiency Software

|
Honeywell has been chosen to provide fuel-management services across
KLM's
fleet of 115 commercial aircraft and four Martinair cargo aircraft.
Using data analysis, reporting and monitoring tools, Honeywell’s GoDirect
Fuel Efficiency software
provides fuel-saving recommendations that airlines can deploy
immediately and is expected to help reduce carbon emissions and
cut fuel costs by up to 5%.
“We are committed to providing a
better experience for our customers while balancing the business
need to meet tight financial margins,” said Captain Hans Tettero,
director Tactical Analysis Flight Operations, KLM. “Fuel
consumption accounts for between 20 to 40% of an airline’s
operating costs, and Honeywell’s technology lets us analyze data
at every phase of the flight to discover opportunities for reduced
fuel consumption and overall improvement in operational
efficiency.”
Honeywell’s GoDirect Fuel Efficiency
software fully complies with recent changes to the Paris Agreement
on reducing greenhouse gases. Capable of analyzing data from more
than 100 reports, the software integrates with existing
airline systems through a user-friendly interface.
By monitoring
current fuel usage and identifying opportunities for savings, it
helps to significantly reduce overall operational costs and the carbon
footprint for airline operators. Users of the software have
reported annual fuel savings of up to 5%, which, across the
30 airlines that have deployed fuel efficiency technology, would
add up to nearly 200 million kilograms of fuel saved.
“It is crucial for any airline to have transparency on the
fuel consumption to be able to implement initiatives to achieve as
low as possible fuel consumption. Honeywell’s GoDirect Fuel
Efficiency software provides sophisticated reports and dashboards
that are clearly understandable,” said André de Chauvigny de Blot,
manager Flight Technical Support, Martinair. “The option to show
pilots dashboards will greatly enhance their fuel awareness and
helps our pilots save fuel and ensure more on-time arrivals.”
Honeywell and KLM have
a longstanding relationship as KLM’s subsidiary, KLM Cityhopper,
signed up for GoDirect Fuel Efficiency more than three years ago.
It is one of the many airlines, including Thomas Cook Airlines
Scandinavia, Jet Airways and Turkish Airlines, benefitting from
GoDirect Fuel Efficiency.
“Our Fuel Efficiency software is a simple software
upgrade. Not only is it easy to install, but it will be essential
for airlines to meet Europe’s pledge to cut greenhouse gas
emissions by 40% by 2030,” said David Shilliday, vice
president, Airlines, EMEAI, Honeywell Aerospace. “Our technology
helps regulate fuel usage and lower emissions worldwide today
while also improving operational efficiency through a set of
flexible tools and online reports, making Honeywell experts in the
industry to help airlines.”
