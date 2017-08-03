The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore Appoints Antony Page as General Manager

|
Antony Page has joined the only
Ritz-Carlton hotel in India as General Manager.
Page joins the 277-room
Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore from New Delhi, where he was General
Manager of the 523-room JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity.
Page is a seasoned global hospitality
professional, having worked in several global destinations.
His
association with Marriott started in 2005 where he was the Hotel
Manager at Sydney Harbour Marriott. In September 2006, Page
became General Manager of the Melbourne Marriott Hotel and then
moved to the Singapore Marriott in November 2009 as General
Manager.
Page completed his graduation in February 1984
while working for the Sheraton and holds a degree from
the University of New South Wales, Australia.
With a
consistently ascending career graph, he served as the opening
Director of Food & Beverage for the Sydney Convention and Exhibition
Center. In October 1997 Page went back to Starwood
for a period of eight years before his journey with Marriott
commenced.
A qualified Chef, he has also worked
at Melbourne and The Stafford in London for 5 years.
See other recent
news regarding:
Ritz-Carlton,
Bangalore,
India,
GM,
General Manager.