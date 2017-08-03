The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore Appoints Antony Page as General Manager

Antony Page has joined the only Ritz-Carlton hotel in India as General Manager.

Page joins the 277-room Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore from New Delhi, where he was General Manager of the 523-room JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity.

Page is a seasoned global hospitality professional, having worked in several global destinations.

His association with Marriott started in 2005 where he was the Hotel Manager at Sydney Harbour Marriott. In September 2006, Page became General Manager of the Melbourne Marriott Hotel and then moved to the Singapore Marriott in November 2009 as General Manager.

Page completed his graduation in February 1984 while working for the Sheraton and holds a degree from the University of New South Wales, Australia.

With a consistently ascending career graph, he served as the opening Director of Food & Beverage for the Sydney Convention and Exhibition Center. In October 1997 Page went back to Starwood for a period of eight years before his journey with Marriott commenced.

A qualified Chef, he has also worked at Melbourne and The Stafford in London for 5 years.

