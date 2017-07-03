Marco Polo Hotels Becomes Wharf Hotels

|
Niccolo and Marco Polo Hotels have been
officially grouped under Wharf Hotels Management Limited, the
management company name for the hotel group.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, and a subsidiary of
The Wharf (Holdings) Limited, Wharf Hotels currently manages 14
hotels in China, Hong Kong and Philippines under the Marco Polo Hotels
brand and newer
Niccolo Hotels brand. Another four hotels are currently under
development, which will bring the portfolio to 18 hotels.
"Wharf Hotels is a unique management identity
for Niccolo and Marco Polo Hotels which allows us to further
strengthen the positioning of our brands and explore new
development opportunities," said Jennifer Cronin, President,
Wharf Hotels. "Marco Polo Hotels are already
well established in the region while our new brand, Niccolo
Hotels, inspired by contemporary urban chic luxury, will increase
from one to five hotels within the next eighteen months, as we
continue to secure new opportunities in the pipeline."
