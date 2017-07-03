Marco Polo Hotels Becomes Wharf Hotels

Niccolo and Marco Polo Hotels have been officially grouped under Wharf Hotels Management Limited, the management company name for the hotel group.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, and a subsidiary of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited, Wharf Hotels currently manages 14 hotels in China, Hong Kong and Philippines under the Marco Polo Hotels brand and newer Niccolo Hotels brand. Another four hotels are currently under development, which will bring the portfolio to 18 hotels.

"Wharf Hotels is a unique management identity for Niccolo and Marco Polo Hotels which allows us to further strengthen the positioning of our brands and explore new development opportunities," said Jennifer Cronin, President, Wharf Hotels. "Marco Polo Hotels are already well established in the region while our new brand, Niccolo Hotels, inspired by contemporary urban chic luxury, will increase from one to five hotels within the next eighteen months, as we continue to secure new opportunities in the pipeline."

