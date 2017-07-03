Shinta Mani Rebrands Two Resorts in Siem Reap, Cambodia

|
Shinta Mani Hotels rebranded its two boutique
properties in the historic town of Siem Reap in Cambodia on 1
July.
The adjacent properties are located in the leafy
French Quarter of the city between the Royal Gardens and the
vibrant Old Market area, just footsteps from the river and 15
minutes from the magnificent UNESCO World Heritage Temples of
Angkor Wat.
Shinta Mani Resort Rebrands
as Shinta Mani Shack
Following a short closure and
refurbishment, the popular Shinta Mani Resort reopened its
doors as Shinta Mani Shack on 1 July, complete with a snazzy new
entrance opposite the Royal Gardens.
The courtyard style resort’s 62 rooms and
2 Junior Suites, showcase surprisingly different design features and enjoy direct access or balcony views
over the lush landscape and swimming pool, which has also had a
makeover.
Two brand new Executive Suites with full
length balconies overlook the leafy streetscape. Interiors
showcase a mirrored feature wall and custom designed iron bed,
together with handpicked furniture and light fittings.
Shinta Mani Club Rebrands
as Shinta Mani Angkor
This upscale boutique property showcases 39
contemporary designed rooms and public spaces in a Khmer-inspired
design.
Guests are able to
enjoy cuisine at restaurants in both properties
including the signature Kroya Restaurant (inspired by Shinta
Mani’s heritage) with both indoor and hip outdoor oversize Bensley
designed swing seating, serving international cuisine; Baitong
Restaurant for all day dining, the iconic Bensley’s Bar for
cocktails, the Pool Bar, The Steakhouse in Pub Street
(managed by Shinta Mani) or room service in the comfort of their
accommodation.
The Shinta Mani Spa offers a rejuvenating range
of treatments based on traditional Khmer herbs and healing rituals
to reduce stress and reset inner balance.
Guests can also
visit the non-profit Shinta Mani Foundation (SMF) located in the
grounds of Shinta Mani Shack and participate in their CSR
programmes. The Foundation has been internationally recognised for
its programmes focusing on health, education and development for
the less fortunate in the community.
See other recent
news regarding:
Shinta Mani,
Cambodia.