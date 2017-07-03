Shinta Mani Rebrands Two Resorts in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Shinta Mani Hotels rebranded its two boutique properties in the historic town of Siem Reap in Cambodia on 1 July.

The adjacent properties are located in the leafy French Quarter of the city between the Royal Gardens and the vibrant Old Market area, just footsteps from the river and 15 minutes from the magnificent UNESCO World Heritage Temples of Angkor Wat.

Shinta Mani Resort Rebrands as Shinta Mani Shack

Following a short closure and refurbishment, the popular Shinta Mani Resort reopened its doors as Shinta Mani Shack on 1 July, complete with a snazzy new entrance opposite the Royal Gardens.

The courtyard style resort’s 62 rooms and 2 Junior Suites, showcase surprisingly different design features and enjoy direct access or balcony views over the lush landscape and swimming pool, which has also had a makeover.

Two brand new Executive Suites with full length balconies overlook the leafy streetscape. Interiors showcase a mirrored feature wall and custom designed iron bed, together with handpicked furniture and light fittings.

Shinta Mani Club Rebrands as Shinta Mani Angkor

This upscale boutique property showcases 39 contemporary designed rooms and public spaces in a Khmer-inspired design.

Guests are able to enjoy cuisine at restaurants in both properties including the signature Kroya Restaurant (inspired by Shinta Mani’s heritage) with both indoor and hip outdoor oversize Bensley designed swing seating, serving international cuisine; Baitong Restaurant for all day dining, the iconic Bensley’s Bar for cocktails, the Pool Bar, The Steakhouse in Pub Street (managed by Shinta Mani) or room service in the comfort of their accommodation.

The Shinta Mani Spa offers a rejuvenating range of treatments based on traditional Khmer herbs and healing rituals to reduce stress and reset inner balance.

Guests can also visit the non-profit Shinta Mani Foundation (SMF) located in the grounds of Shinta Mani Shack and participate in their CSR programmes. The Foundation has been internationally recognised for its programmes focusing on health, education and development for the less fortunate in the community.



