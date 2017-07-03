AAPA Statement on New US Security Measures

|
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has
modified the aviation security measures in place for all
international flights operating into the United States.
The new security measures will affect 105
countries, 280 airports, 180 airlines, 2100 daily flights and an
average of 325,000 daily passengers.
Commenting on the new measures, Mr. Andrew
Herdman, Director General of the Association of Asia Pacific
Airlines (AAPA) said, "Airlines are fully committed to working
closely with government security agencies, airports and other
stakeholders to ensure that air travel remains safe, secure and
convenient. Implementation of these new security directives will
necessitate a number of procedural and operational changes by
airlines and airports around the world. Airlines, airports and the
relevant government authorities will need to work closely together
to avoid unnecessary disruption to the travelling public."
"Aviation security is a collective global
responsibility. We urge all governments, in conjunction with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), to work together
more closely with industry, and strengthen multilateral
cooperation using a risk-based approach, focusing on globally
agreed standards, and mutual recognition of respective security
regimes,"
Mr. Herdman concluded.
