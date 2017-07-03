AAPA Statement on New US Security Measures

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has modified the aviation security measures in place for all international flights operating into the United States.

The new security measures will affect 105 countries, 280 airports, 180 airlines, 2100 daily flights and an average of 325,000 daily passengers.

Commenting on the new measures, Mr. Andrew Herdman, Director General of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) said, "Airlines are fully committed to working closely with government security agencies, airports and other stakeholders to ensure that air travel remains safe, secure and convenient. Implementation of these new security directives will necessitate a number of procedural and operational changes by airlines and airports around the world. Airlines, airports and the relevant government authorities will need to work closely together to avoid unnecessary disruption to the travelling public."

"Aviation security is a collective global responsibility. We urge all governments, in conjunction with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), to work together more closely with industry, and strengthen multilateral cooperation using a risk-based approach, focusing on globally agreed standards, and mutual recognition of respective security regimes," Mr. Herdman concluded.

