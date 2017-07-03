Absolute Hotel Services Partners Vienna House

Absolute Hotel Services, a rapidly expanding Bangkok-based hospitality management company, has partnered Vienna House, Austria’s largest hotel group, to expand their related brands in Europe and Asia. Vienna House currently owns and/or managed 36 properties throughout Europe. The deal will facilitate the expansion of AHS’ U Hotels and Resorts brand into the European market via AHS Europe’s office in Vienna, Austria while also expanding the Vienna House brand in Asia under the auspices of a Vienna House Asia office in Bangkok, Thailand. CEO of AHS, Mr. Jonathan Wigley, said “ In Vienna House I can think of no better a partner to introduce our U properties into Europe as their reputation precedes them for an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction and authentic hospitality, which is exactly what we at AHS are looking for to spearhead our expansion westwards.” The CEO of Vienna House, Mr. Rupert Simoner, added, “Having Absolute Hotel Services as our partner in Asia is a genuinely exciting time for us as now we have the strong background and unwavering support of an already well-established and respected company to bring the Vienna House experience to a whole new market in Asia.”

