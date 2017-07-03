Absolute Hotel Services Partners Vienna House

|
Absolute Hotel Services, a rapidly expanding
Bangkok-based hospitality management company, has partnered Vienna
House, Austria’s largest hotel group, to expand their related
brands in Europe and Asia.
Vienna House currently owns and/or managed
36 properties throughout Europe.
The deal will facilitate the
expansion of AHS’ U Hotels and Resorts
brand into the European market via AHS Europe’s office in Vienna,
Austria while also expanding the Vienna House brand in Asia under
the auspices of a Vienna House Asia office in Bangkok, Thailand.
CEO of AHS, Mr.
Jonathan Wigley, said “ In Vienna House I can
think of no better a partner to introduce our U properties into
Europe as their reputation precedes them for an unwavering
commitment to guest satisfaction and authentic hospitality, which
is exactly what we at AHS are looking for to spearhead our
expansion westwards.”
The CEO of Vienna House, Mr. Rupert Simoner,
added, “Having Absolute Hotel Services as our partner in Asia is a
genuinely exciting time for us as now we have the strong
background and unwavering support of an already well-established
and respected company to bring the Vienna House experience to a
whole new market in Asia.”
