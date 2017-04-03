TravelNewsAsia.com
Dusit Signs D2 Hotel on Chaengwattana Road in Nonthaburi, Thailand

Dusit has signed a management consultancy agreement with Sanguantas Development to operate the dusitD2 Chaengwattana, a new business hotel in Nonthaburi, just to the north of Bangkok.

The hotel, scheduled to open in 2020, will comprise 200 guest rooms and suites set over 23 floors, and will feature amongst its facilities a rooftop restaurant and bar, a rooftop infinity swimming pool, fitness centre, and a large banqueting facility offering panoramic views.

Located on Chaengwattana Road between Sois 23 and 25, with easy access to the expressway, the property will boast a striking cantilevered design featuring tiered gardens.

CentralPlaza Chaengwattana, a hub of dining, shopping and entertainment, is only 300 metres away, while other local landmarks include ISB International School, World Medical Center Hospital, and the Government Complex, which houses the Immigration Department and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

dusitD2 Changwattana in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

 DMK is only 30 minutes away by car, and Impact Arena, Exhibition and Convention Center (IMPACT) can be reached within 15 minutes.

The Pink Line Mass Transit Monorail System is slated to open in the same year as the hotel with a station located nearby. This will link with the city’s BTS Skytrain system to offer convenient access to all of Bangkok’s key attractions.

“With completion of the new infrastructure set to coincide with the opening of the hotel, the timing for the project could not be better,” said Dusit International’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Ms Suphajee Suthumpun. “The hotel will be an ideal venue for meetings in its own right, with state-of-the-art facilities allowing us to cater for a wide range of events. We also hope to leverage our close proximity to the Government Complex by hosting many high level functions at the hotel.”

Dusit International currently operates 29 properties in key destinations around the globe. A further 51 projects are already confirmed to open internationally within the next three years. 

