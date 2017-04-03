Dusit Signs D2 Hotel on Chaengwattana Road in Nonthaburi, Thailand

|
Dusit has signed a management consultancy
agreement with Sanguantas Development to operate the dusitD2
Chaengwattana, a new business hotel in Nonthaburi, just to the
north of Bangkok.
The hotel, scheduled to open in 2020, will comprise
200 guest rooms and suites set over 23 floors, and will feature
amongst its facilities a rooftop restaurant and bar,
a rooftop infinity swimming pool, fitness centre, and a large
banqueting facility offering panoramic views.
Located on Chaengwattana Road between Sois 23
and 25, with easy access to the expressway, the property will
boast a striking cantilevered design featuring tiered gardens.
CentralPlaza Chaengwattana, a hub of dining, shopping and
entertainment, is only 300 metres away, while other local
landmarks include ISB International School, World Medical Center
Hospital, and the Government Complex, which houses the Immigration Department and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
DMK is only 30 minutes
away by car, and Impact Arena, Exhibition and Convention Center
(IMPACT) can be reached within 15 minutes.
The Pink Line
Mass Transit Monorail System is slated to open in the same year as
the hotel with a station located nearby. This will link with the
city’s BTS Skytrain system to offer convenient access to all of
Bangkok’s key attractions.
“With completion of the new
infrastructure set to coincide with the opening of the hotel, the
timing for the project could not be better,” said Dusit
International’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Ms Suphajee
Suthumpun. “The hotel
will be an ideal venue for meetings in its own right, with
state-of-the-art facilities allowing us to cater for a wide range
of events. We also hope to leverage our close proximity to the
Government Complex by hosting many high level functions at the
hotel.”
Dusit International currently operates 29 properties in key
destinations around the globe. A further 51 projects are already
confirmed to open internationally within the next three years.
