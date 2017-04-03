Vietjet Launches Hanoi - Siem Reap Flights

Vietjet has launched flights between Hanoi in
northern Vietnam and Siem Reap, Cambodia.
The new route operates on a daily basis departing from Noi Bai
International Airport, Hanoi at 16.55 to arrive at Siem Reap International Airport at
18.40.
The return
leg departs at 19.30 and arrives in Hanoi at 21.15.
The flight time per sector is approximately 1 hour
and 45 minutes.
The province of Siem Reap is located in the
northwest of Cambodia and with its close proximity to the historic
temples of Angkor, Siem Reap is Cambodia’s top tourist
destination, and home to one of the region’s most famous
attractions.