Swiss-Belhotel Takes Over Management of Hotel in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia

Swiss-Belhotel has taken over the
management of a 4-star hotel in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia.
The hotel, formerly known as The 7th Hotel
& Convention Center, has been renamed the Swiss-Belhotel Lampung.
The hotel features 167 guestrooms and range
of international standard facilities including Swiss-Café
restaurant located on the lower ground floor.
The Lobby Bar and
Lounge is open daily for relaxed social gatherings or informal
meetings, complemented by a choice of cocktails and mocktails
accompanied by an array of snacks and light bites. The hotel also
offers 24-hour in-room dining.
Guest facilities include a
swimming pool, fitness centre and spa.
The hotel also provides a
range of excellent meeting facilities, including a ballroom which
can accommodate up to 1,200 guests and 9 meeting rooms for small
to medium capacity events of up to 100 participants.
“Swiss-Belhotel International welcomes this latest addition to our
worldwide portfolio and we are proud to have been appointed to
manage our second top class hotel in South Sumatra,” said Mr.
Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President, Swiss-Belhotel International.
“Bandar Lampung
is an up-and-coming destination for business and leisure
travellers, and the hospitality market in this part of Indonesia
is only just beginning to flourish. Now is the perfect time for
Swiss-Belhotel International to establish a presence and host a
range of activities in the region.”
