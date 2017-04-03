Swiss-Belhotel Takes Over Management of Hotel in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia

Swiss-Belhotel has taken over the management of a 4-star hotel in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia.

The hotel, formerly known as The 7th Hotel & Convention Center, has been renamed the Swiss-Belhotel Lampung.

The hotel features 167 guestrooms and range of international standard facilities including Swiss-Café restaurant located on the lower ground floor.

The Lobby Bar and Lounge is open daily for relaxed social gatherings or informal meetings, complemented by a choice of cocktails and mocktails accompanied by an array of snacks and light bites. The hotel also offers 24-hour in-room dining.

Guest facilities include a swimming pool, fitness centre and spa.

The hotel also provides a range of excellent meeting facilities, including a ballroom which can accommodate up to 1,200 guests and 9 meeting rooms for small to medium capacity events of up to 100 participants.

“Swiss-Belhotel International welcomes this latest addition to our worldwide portfolio and we are proud to have been appointed to manage our second top class hotel in South Sumatra,” said Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President, Swiss-Belhotel International. “Bandar Lampung is an up-and-coming destination for business and leisure travellers, and the hospitality market in this part of Indonesia is only just beginning to flourish. Now is the perfect time for Swiss-Belhotel International to establish a presence and host a range of activities in the region.”



