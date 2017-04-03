Jet Airways Launches Daily Flights Between Chandigarh and Jaipur, India

India’s Jet Airways has launched daily direct flights between Chandigarh and Jaipur, further expanding its connectivity across northern India.

The new service is part of the airline’s approach to introduce direct flights between new city pairs connecting major cities with emerging metros across India.

The new flight - 9W 2262, departs from Jaipur at 14.05 to arrive in Chandigarh at 15.35. On the return leg, flight 9W 2163 departs from Chandigarh at 16.10 and arrives in Jaipur at 17.40.

Jaipur – Rajasthan’s capital also known as the ‘Pink city’, is a major tourist hotspot and serves as a gateway to other tourist destinations in Rajasthan such as Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Udaipur and Mount Abu. Popular attractions include the Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal, City Palace, Amer Fort, Jantar Mantar, Nahargarh Fort, Jaigarh Fort, Birla Mandir, Sanganeri Gate and the Jaipur Zoo.

Chandigarh – the capital of Punjab and Haryana, is globally identified as an emerging outsourcing and IT services destination. Apart from being an administrative and business hub, the city also has several popular tourist attractions such as Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden and Rose Garden.

Jet Airways will deploy an ATR 72 aircraft on this route.



