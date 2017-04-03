Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner Begins Test Flights

|
The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner took to the skies
for the first time on Friday.
The aircraft, which is the newest and longest
model of the 787 family, completed a successful flight totaling
four hours and 58 minutes.
“The 787-10’s first flight moves us one step
closer to giving our customers the most efficient airplane in its
class,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO, Kevin
McAllister. “The airplane will give carriers added flexibility in
growing their network routes and build on the overwhelming success
of the 787 Dreamliner family.”
Piloted by Boeing Test &
Evaluation Capts. Tim Berg and Mike Bryan, the airplane performed
tests on flight controls, systems and handling qualities.
The
787-10 will now undergo comprehensive flight testing before
customer deliveries begin in the first half of 2018.
“From
takeoff to landing, the airplane handled beautifully and just as
expected,” said Berg, chief 787 pilot. “The 787-10 is a fantastic
machine that I know our customers and their passengers will love.”
The 787-10 has won 149 orders from nine customers across the
globe including launch customer Singapore Airlines, Air Lease
Corporation (ALC), All Nippon Airways (ANA), British Airways,
Etihad Airways, EVA Air, GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), KLM
Royal Dutch Airlines and United Airlines.
The 787-10 is 18-foot
(5.5-m) longer than the 787-9.
