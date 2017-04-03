Ascott Expands Portfolio of Luxury Serviced Residences to Japan

Ascott has expanded its portfolio of luxury serviced residences to Japan with the opening of the Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo.

Located in the prime Marunouchi-Otemachi area, the Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo is part of an integrated development that also comprises offices and is surrounded by must-go places, from the tranquil Imperial Palace East Gardens to the famous Ginza district which boasts entertainment options, complete with a diverse range of specialty restaurants, cafés and bars.

Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo is also connected to Otemachi Station, one of Tokyo’s largest subway stations served by five different lines.

“Since we started operations in Japan more than 10 years ago, Ascott has built a strong reputation with our Citadines and Somerset brands. Many of our customers have been eagerly anticipating the opening of our first Ascott-branded property in the country,” said Mr Tan Lai Seng, Ascott’s Regional General Manager for Japan and Korea. “With Japan’s growing economy, Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo’s strategic location where many multinational companies and major Japanese banks and companies are based, and its timely opening ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we are confident that the serviced residence will be a draw for discerning business and leisure travellers seeking a world class experience and the comforts of home.”

Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo features 130 apartments with premium furnishings, ranging from spacious studios to three-bedroom units that provide views of the city or garden. For a local experience, guests can also choose apartments that come with a Japanese tatami mattress.

Each apartment has separate living and dining areas, a fully-equipped kitchen and ensuite bathrooms.

In addition to the business centre and meeting rooms, facilities such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, roof-top terrace and reading lounge are available for guests to relax and unwind.



