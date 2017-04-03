Ascott Expands Portfolio of Luxury Serviced Residences to Japan

|
Ascott has expanded its portfolio of luxury
serviced residences to Japan with the opening of the Ascott
Marunouchi Tokyo.
Located in the prime Marunouchi-Otemachi
area, the Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo is part of an integrated
development that also comprises offices and is surrounded by
must-go places, from the tranquil Imperial Palace East Gardens to
the famous Ginza district which boasts entertainment options,
complete with a diverse range of specialty restaurants, cafés and
bars.
Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo is also connected to Otemachi
Station, one of Tokyo’s largest subway stations served by five
different lines.
“Since we
started operations in Japan more than 10 years ago, Ascott has
built a strong reputation with our Citadines and Somerset brands.
Many of our customers have been eagerly anticipating the opening
of our first Ascott-branded property in the country,” said Mr Tan Lai Seng,
Ascott’s Regional General Manager for Japan and Korea. “With Japan’s growing economy, Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo’s
strategic location where many multinational companies and major
Japanese banks and companies are based, and its timely opening
ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we are confident that the
serviced residence will be a draw for discerning business and
leisure travellers seeking a world class experience and the
comforts of home.”
Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo features 130 apartments with premium furnishings, ranging from
spacious studios to three-bedroom units that provide views of the city or garden. For a local experience,
guests can also choose apartments that come with a Japanese tatami
mattress.
Each apartment has separate living and dining areas,
a fully-equipped kitchen and ensuite bathrooms.
In addition to the business centre and meeting rooms, facilities
such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, roof-top terrace and reading
lounge are available for guests to relax and unwind.
