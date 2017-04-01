airberlin Appoints Carsten Schaeffer as SVP Commercial Strategy & Distribution

airberlin has appointed Carsten Schaeffer (55) as Senior Vice President Commercial Strategy & Distribution.

From 1 April 2017, Schaeffer will be responsible for sales strategy and management at airberlin, reporting directly to the new Chief Commercial Officer, Götz Ahmelmann, who rejoined airberlin on 1 March.

Schaeffer is joining airberlin from Sabre Travel Network, where, as Vice President Central, Eastern Europe and the Nordics, he was responsible for important growth markets of the company.

He previously held various positions at DERTOUR, Trust International and Deutsche Lufthansa.

Schaeffer will succeed Armin Bovensiepen, who is moving to Etihad Airways as Vice President Commercial Airline Equity Partners.

Thomas Winkelmann, airberlin's Chief Executive Officer, said, "I'm delighted that we've gained an accomplished sales expert for airberlin in Carsten Schaeffer. He brings extensive expertise to take the sales channel and distribution management of airberlin to new levels and adapt the commercial business steering models to the global challenges."



See other recent news regarding: airberlin, SVP, Senior Vice President, Berlin.