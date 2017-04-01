airberlin Appoints Carsten Schaeffer as SVP Commercial Strategy & Distribution

|
airberlin has appointed Carsten Schaeffer (55)
as Senior Vice President Commercial Strategy & Distribution.
From 1 April
2017, Schaeffer will be responsible for sales strategy and
management at airberlin, reporting directly to the new Chief
Commercial Officer,
Götz Ahmelmann, who rejoined airberlin on 1
March.
Schaeffer is joining
airberlin from
Sabre Travel Network, where, as Vice President
Central, Eastern Europe and the Nordics, he was responsible for
important growth markets of the company.
He previously held
various positions at DERTOUR, Trust International and Deutsche
Lufthansa.
Schaeffer will succeed Armin Bovensiepen,
who is moving to Etihad Airways as Vice President Commercial
Airline Equity Partners.
Thomas Winkelmann, airberlin's Chief Executive Officer,
said, "I'm delighted that we've gained an accomplished sales expert for airberlin in Carsten Schaeffer. He brings extensive
expertise to take the sales channel and distribution management of airberlin to new levels and adapt the commercial business steering
models to the global challenges."
