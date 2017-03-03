Renowned Architect Relaunches Luxury Beachfront Resort in Bali

In the first bold move under his new lifestyle brand Soori, renowned architect Soo K. Chan has relaunched his beachfront resort set between a volcanic sand beach and rice fields in Bali’s Tabanan Regency. The relaunch of Soori Bali, which has just joined Leading Hotels of the World, marks the first in a series of major developments to be rolled out under the Soori brand. Soori High Line, a residence opening in New York City’s West Chelsea, and Soori Niseko, a forthcoming ski resort in Japan, will underscore Soori’s philosophy of “living exceptionally well through holistic design”. Each of Soori Bali’s 48 private pool villas and residences are in the midst of refreshment, and a new Indonesian restaurant, moored in a traditional wooden Balinese house amid the resort’s rice fields, will soon open. Late 2017, Soori Bali will expand its vast helipad lawn on the 10-bedroom Soori Estate totaling 5,250 square metres, culminating in the unveiling of a cantilevered platform jutting out over the Indian Ocean. Soori Spa’s offerings are also being significantly expanded, in line with the resort’s vision of being Bali’s premier well-being destination promoting a more harmonious and sustainable way of life. A team of onsite practitioners and visiting wellness experts will offer physical alignment and massage therapies, acupuncture, meditation, neurotherapy, and longevity procedures among many other bespoke techniques, while special retreats will be hosted throughout the year by visiting international wellness experts. Designed, owned and operated independently by Soo Chan, founder of Singapore-based SCDA Architects, and his wife Ling Fu, Soori Bali was conceived as the family’s private vacation home. But the setting was so compelling, and the feng shui such an overwhelming experience, they expanded their original vision from a private retreat to a more public experience. "What is unique about Soori Bali is that we own it, we designed it, we built it and now, we run it too,” Soo Chan said. “For Ling and I, Soori Bali is as much a state of mind as it is a world-class resort; it’s a peaceful, spiritual, healing and re-energising place.” Situated near Tanah Lot Temple, an UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Bali’s most sacred places, the environmentally and culturally sustainable resort melds soothing natural surrounds with contemporary Balinese design elements, polished teak, and intricate terracotta tiles created by local artisans. Soo Chan said Soori Bali’s award-winning architecture drew inspiration from nearby villages and a stunning natural landscape. A dormant volcano, Mount Batukaru, towers in the near distance. Volcanic stone abounds in the region, so much so that Soo quarried light grey stone from nearby sources as the foundation for the resort’s buildings. A product of Soo Chan’s pioneering architectural style, Soori Bali blurs the line between indoor and outdoor spaces. Myriad pools and courtyards open up spaces and promote natural light and cross-ventilation. The EarthCheck-certified resort minimizes its carbon footprint through its design as well as a host of measures including reduced energy consumption, water conservation, waste management and use of organic products. The hotel’s expansive facilities include an infinity pool, gymnasium, library, spa, helipad, two gourmet restaurants, leisure concierge and butler service, and round-the-clock room service. The 10-room Soori Estate comes with its own infinity pool, gym, spa, kitchen, chauffeur-driven car and private butler. Soori Bali will be joined by the opening of Soori High Line. A boutique residence by the famed High Line Park in West Chelsea, Soori High Line is comprised of 31 one to five-bedroom units, marrying crafted luxury with the pleasures of resort style living. Also designed and developed by Soo Chan, Soori High Line will welcome its first residents in early 2018 and will be joined by the forthcoming ski resort Soori Niseko, currently under design. See other recent news regarding: Soori, Bali, Indonesia.