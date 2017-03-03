Renowned Architect Relaunches Luxury Beachfront Resort in Bali

|
In the first bold move under his new lifestyle
brand Soori, renowned architect Soo K. Chan has relaunched his
beachfront resort set between a volcanic sand beach and rice
fields in Bali’s Tabanan Regency.
The relaunch of Soori Bali, which has just
joined Leading Hotels of the World, marks the first in a series of
major developments to be rolled out under the Soori brand. Soori
High Line, a residence opening in New York City’s West Chelsea,
and Soori Niseko, a forthcoming ski resort in Japan, will
underscore Soori’s philosophy of “living exceptionally well
through holistic design”.
Each of Soori Bali’s 48 private pool villas and
residences are in the midst of refreshment, and a new Indonesian restaurant, moored in a traditional
wooden Balinese house amid the resort’s rice fields, will soon
open.
Late 2017, Soori Bali will expand its vast helipad lawn on the 10-bedroom
Soori Estate totaling 5,250 square metres, culminating in the
unveiling of a cantilevered platform jutting out over the Indian
Ocean.
Soori Spa’s offerings are also being significantly
expanded, in line with the resort’s vision of being Bali’s premier
well-being destination promoting a more harmonious and sustainable
way of life. A team of onsite practitioners and visiting wellness
experts will offer physical alignment and massage therapies,
acupuncture, meditation, neurotherapy, and longevity procedures
among many other bespoke techniques, while special retreats will
be hosted throughout the year by visiting international wellness
experts.
Designed, owned and operated independently by
Soo Chan, founder of Singapore-based SCDA Architects, and his wife
Ling Fu, Soori Bali was conceived as the family’s private vacation
home. But the setting was so compelling, and the feng shui such an
overwhelming experience, they expanded their original vision from
a private retreat to a more public experience.
"What is unique about Soori Bali is that we own
it, we designed it, we built it and now, we run it too,” Soo Chan
said. “For Ling and I, Soori Bali is as much a state of mind as it
is a world-class resort; it’s a peaceful, spiritual, healing and
re-energising place.”
Situated near Tanah Lot Temple, an UNESCO World
Heritage Site and one of Bali’s most sacred places, the
environmentally and culturally sustainable resort melds soothing
natural surrounds with contemporary Balinese design elements,
polished teak, and intricate terracotta tiles created by local
artisans.
Soo Chan said Soori Bali’s award-winning
architecture drew inspiration from nearby villages and a stunning
natural landscape. A dormant volcano, Mount Batukaru, towers in
the near distance. Volcanic stone abounds in the region, so much
so that Soo quarried light grey stone from nearby sources as the
foundation for the resort’s buildings.
A product of Soo Chan’s pioneering architectural
style, Soori Bali blurs the line between indoor and outdoor
spaces. Myriad pools and courtyards open up spaces and promote
natural light and cross-ventilation.
The EarthCheck-certified resort minimizes its
carbon footprint through its design as well as a host of measures
including reduced energy consumption, water conservation, waste
management and use of organic products.
The hotel’s expansive facilities include an
infinity pool, gymnasium, library, spa, helipad, two gourmet
restaurants, leisure concierge and butler service, and
round-the-clock room service.
The 10-room Soori Estate comes with
its own infinity pool, gym, spa, kitchen, chauffeur-driven car and
private butler.
Soori Bali will be joined by the opening of
Soori High Line. A boutique residence by the famed High Line Park
in West Chelsea, Soori High Line is comprised of 31 one to
five-bedroom units, marrying crafted luxury with the pleasures of
resort style living. Also designed and developed by Soo Chan,
Soori High Line will welcome its first residents in early 2018 and
will be joined by the forthcoming ski resort Soori Niseko,
currently under design.
