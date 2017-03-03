TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 3 March 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Renowned Architect Relaunches Luxury Beachfront Resort in Bali

In the first bold move under his new lifestyle brand Soori, renowned architect Soo K. Chan has relaunched his beachfront resort set between a volcanic sand beach and rice fields in Bali’s Tabanan Regency.

 The relaunch of Soori Bali, which has just joined Leading Hotels of the World, marks the first in a series of major developments to be rolled out under the Soori brand. Soori High Line, a residence opening in New York City’s West Chelsea, and Soori Niseko, a forthcoming ski resort in Japan, will underscore Soori’s philosophy of “living exceptionally well through holistic design”.

Each of Soori Bali’s 48 private pool villas and residences are in the midst of refreshment, and a new Indonesian restaurant, moored in a traditional wooden Balinese house amid the resort’s rice fields, will soon open.

Late 2017, Soori Bali will expand its vast helipad lawn on the 10-bedroom Soori Estate totaling 5,250 square metres, culminating in the unveiling of a cantilevered platform jutting out over the Indian Ocean.

Soori Bali is set between a volcanic sand beach and rice fields in Bali’s Tabanan Regency.

Soori Spa’s offerings are also being significantly expanded, in line with the resort’s vision of being Bali’s premier well-being destination promoting a more harmonious and sustainable way of life. A team of onsite practitioners and visiting wellness experts will offer physical alignment and massage therapies, acupuncture, meditation, neurotherapy, and longevity procedures among many other bespoke techniques, while special retreats will be hosted throughout the year by visiting international wellness experts.

Designed, owned and operated independently by Soo Chan, founder of Singapore-based SCDA Architects, and his wife Ling Fu, Soori Bali was conceived as the family’s private vacation home. But the setting was so compelling, and the feng shui such an overwhelming experience, they expanded their original vision from a private retreat to a more public experience.

"What is unique about Soori Bali is that we own it, we designed it, we built it and now, we run it too,” Soo Chan said. “For Ling and I, Soori Bali is as much a state of mind as it is a world-class resort; it’s a peaceful, spiritual, healing and re-energising place.”

Situated near Tanah Lot Temple, an UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Bali’s most sacred places, the environmentally and culturally sustainable resort melds soothing natural surrounds with contemporary Balinese design elements, polished teak, and intricate terracotta tiles created by local artisans.

Soo Chan said Soori Bali’s award-winning architecture drew inspiration from nearby villages and a stunning natural landscape. A dormant volcano, Mount Batukaru, towers in the near distance. Volcanic stone abounds in the region, so much so that Soo quarried light grey stone from nearby sources as the foundation for the resort’s buildings.

A product of Soo Chan’s pioneering architectural style, Soori Bali blurs the line between indoor and outdoor spaces. Myriad pools and courtyards open up spaces and promote natural light and cross-ventilation.

The EarthCheck-certified resort minimizes its carbon footprint through its design as well as a host of measures including reduced energy consumption, water conservation, waste management and use of organic products.

The hotel’s expansive facilities include an infinity pool, gymnasium, library, spa, helipad, two gourmet restaurants, leisure concierge and butler service, and round-the-clock room service.

 The 10-room Soori Estate comes with its own infinity pool, gym, spa, kitchen, chauffeur-driven car and private butler.

Soori Bali will be joined by the opening of Soori High Line. A boutique residence by the famed High Line Park in West Chelsea, Soori High Line is comprised of 31 one to five-bedroom units, marrying crafted luxury with the pleasures of resort style living. Also designed and developed by Soo Chan, Soori High Line will welcome its first residents in early 2018 and will be joined by the forthcoming ski resort Soori Niseko, currently under design.

See other recent news regarding: Soori, Bali, Indonesia.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com