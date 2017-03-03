Precision Aviation Group Expands Inventory to Support AW139 Platform

|
Precision Aviation Group (PAG) has increased its
available inventory by $4.1 million, raising the cost of its total
inventory to over $39.4 million with over 100,000 line items.
"The additional inventory will specifically
support the AW139 platform. The increase in inventory added 74
unique part numbers to PAG's existing AW139 rotable pool,
available to operators worldwide. With the increasing demand for
AW139 spares, our investment shows our continued commitment to
operator requirements today and into the future," said David Mast
, President & CEO of PAG. "Our goal is to provide customers with
the part or service they require within hours of receiving the
(AOG) request, ensuring their aircraft achieves maximum
operational time."
PAG's rotable inventory is
currently valued at $39.4 million, PAG specializes in MRO
Services, Sales and Exchanges on a variety of Fixed and Rotary
Wing platforms.
"We will continue to make strategic investments in
inventory, facilities and people to strengthen our ability to
support our customers," said David Mast . "Our facilities
worldwide now encompass over 250,000 square feet, employ 44 sales
executives and service over 82,000 items annually in direct
support of our customer base."
