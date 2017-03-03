Precision Aviation Group Expands Inventory to Support AW139 Platform

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) has increased its available inventory by $4.1 million, raising the cost of its total inventory to over $39.4 million with over 100,000 line items.

"The additional inventory will specifically support the AW139 platform. The increase in inventory added 74 unique part numbers to PAG's existing AW139 rotable pool, available to operators worldwide. With the increasing demand for AW139 spares, our investment shows our continued commitment to operator requirements today and into the future," said David Mast , President & CEO of PAG. "Our goal is to provide customers with the part or service they require within hours of receiving the (AOG) request, ensuring their aircraft achieves maximum operational time."

PAG's rotable inventory is currently valued at $39.4 million, PAG specializes in MRO Services, Sales and Exchanges on a variety of Fixed and Rotary Wing platforms.

"We will continue to make strategic investments in inventory, facilities and people to strengthen our ability to support our customers," said David Mast . "Our facilities worldwide now encompass over 250,000 square feet, employ 44 sales executives and service over 82,000 items annually in direct support of our customer base."



See other recent news regarding: Precision Aviation, Helicopters, AW139.