SITAOnAir to Upgrade Prague’s ATC Communications Gateway

The Czech Republic’s air navigation service
provider has appointed SITAOnAir to deliver a “communication
gateway” to its capital’s airport.
SITAOnAir will support
air-to-ground data link applications to Prague Airport through its
Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS)
network. The ambition is to extend this capability out to other
Czech airports in the future.
SITAOnAir’s communication
gateway will provide a channel for Air Navigation Service of the
Czech Republic (ANS CR) to send Digital Automatic Terminal
Information Service (D-ATIS) and data link departure clearance
(DCL) messages to aircraft.
This will be equally beneficial
to pilots and Air Traffic Control (ATC), replacing routine
messages on congested voice frequencies with digital messages, to
minimize the risk of misunderstanding. It will also reduce air
traffic controllers’ and pilots’ workloads by ensuring ATC
messages in the cockpit are displayed on screen, or printed
in-cockpit. This will ensure that pilots won’t have to rely on
interpreting bad quality voice messages.
Ivo Priplata, ATM/CNS expert, COM domain of Air
Navigation Services of the Czech Republic, ANS CR, said,
“SITAOnAir was an easy choice for us to deliver what will be a
very important enhancement to our ground-to-air data link
communications capabilities. Nearly 800,000 aircraft movements in
Czech airspace, including some 200,000 arrivals and departures,
were handled by us in 2015 alone. The addition of SITAOnAir’s data
link communications infrastructure will therefore be a very
important evolution in reinforcing the flows of efficient,
reliable and safe communications in Czech airspace.”
