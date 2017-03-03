Mövenpick Signs Hotel in Saudi Arabia’s Wa’ad Al Shamal Industrial City

|
Mövenpick has signed a management agreement with
Karan Gulf Services, for a new hotel within Saudi Arabia’s Wa’ad
Al Shamal industrial city.
Set to open in the second half of 2018, the
237-room Mövenpick Hotel Wa’ad Al Shamal, whilst primarily
targeting the corporate market, will also provide a resort feel.
The city itself, located about 30 kilometres
from Turaif is being developed by Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden)
and covers 450 square kilometres in Saudi Arabia's Northern
Frontier. It will host approximately 100,000 residents and will
tap into the region’s significant phosphate reserves.
The mineral industry is set to become the third
pillar of the Kingdom’s economy after oil and petrochemical, in
line with the country’s Vision 2030.
“We are proud to have been selected as the hotel
operator for this fantastic project in the region,” said Andreas
Mattmüller, Chief Operating Officer, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts,
Middle East and South Asia. “We firmly support the government’s
vision of economic diversification. Considering the current lack
of upscale accommodation, we see the development of this hotel as
strategically important to the continued growth of the city.
Furthermore, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts will be the first
international upscale hotel in the northern region of Saudi Arabia
and this new signing will consolidate our position as one of the
strongest international hotel brands in the country and the Middle
East.”
The property will offer three F&B outlets,
extensive meeting and event space, male and female wellness areas
as well as recreation facilities, designed to serve hotel guests,
the community of Wa’ad Al Shamal and the northern region.
Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Abdul Latif al Jabr,
Managing Director of Karan Gulf Services, said, “We are extremely
happy to be partnering with Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, in our
quest to develop the northern region of the country and support
the local communities. Together, we will provide approximately 100
employment opportunities to male and female Saudi Arabian
nationals living close to the project. The development of this
hotel will have much a wider and far-reaching positive economic
impact in the northern region, and will act as a platform upon
which other businesses can grow. We are also extremely grateful to
Ma’aden for giving us the opportunity to develop this project in a
city that is destined to change the economic profile of the entire
country.”
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts already operates 11
hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Five more projects in the
country will be launched in the next three years. They are
Mövenpick Residences Al Khobar, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Al
Tahlia Jeddah, Mövenpick Hotel Financial District Riyadh,
Mövenpick Hotel Heraa Jeddah and Mövenpick Hotel Wa’ad Al Shamal.
