Boeing Proposes MH-139 as UH-1N “Huey” Replacement Helicopter

Boeing this week unveiled its MH-139 helicopter
in the competition to replace the U.S. Air Force’s UH-1N “Huey”
fleet, which currently protects intercontinental ballistic
missiles and transports U.S. government and security forces.
Boeing’s response to the Air Force,
revealed at the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium, is
based on Leonardo Helicopters’ AW139, a modern, non-developmental,
multi-mission helicopter.
“This Northeast Philadelphia-built aircraft is
sized to meet U.S. Air Force requirements and offers more than $1
billion in acquisition and lifecycle expense savings over 30 years
when compared to competitor aircraft,” said David Koopersmith,
vice president and general manager, Boeing Vertical Lift.
The U.S. Air Force UH-1N
Replacement Program plans to replace the current Huey fleet, which entered service in the 1970s, with up to 84 new helicopters.
“The Huey replacement is of vital
importance to the Air Force, and the MH-139 is the right solution
for those missions,” said Judy Fedder, director of Global Sales &
Marketing, Boeing Integrated Logistics, and a retired U.S. Air
Force lieutenant general. “The fact that the AW139 is being built
today on an active production line will speed it to meet the
time-critical demand following the competition.”
Almost 900
AW139s are in service with more than 250 governments, militaries
and companies across the world. More than 250 of the helicopters
have been assembled and delivered from Philadelphia.
