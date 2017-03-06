Diethelm Appoints Oscar Lopera as Group Product & Contracting Director

Diethelm Travel Group has appointed Oscar Lopera as Group Product & Contracting Director, effective 6 March 2017.

He will be responsible for managing the company's overarching product development and contracting strategy working closely with Diethelm Travel's 12 regional product managers and directors.

Originally from the U.K., Lopera will join the company at the Diethelm Travel headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand.

With more than 15 years working in the industry, including positions in both the mainstream and luxury sectors with operators such as Western & Oriental and Aspire Holidays, Lopera has a wealth of experience in all aspects of the business, from commercial and marketing to product development and contracting.

He was most recently a Senior Purchasing Manager for Dnata Travel overseeing a team responsible for procuring Asia Pacific product remit on behalf of the Dnata Travel portfolio, which included brands such as Emirates Holidays, Dnata Travel as well as the former Gold Medal Group and Stella Travel Services portfolio of brands.

"For 60 years, we have been offering outstanding Asia travel experiences," said Lisa Fitzell, Group Managing Director of Diethelm Travel Group. "We are excited for Oscar to join the Diethelm Travel team. With his extensive professional experience and contacts, he will strengthen and add value to our product portfolio across the region."

