Diethelm Appoints Oscar Lopera as Group Product & Contracting Director

Diethelm Travel Group has appointed Oscar Lopera
as Group Product & Contracting
Director, effective 6 March 2017.
He will be responsible for managing the
company's overarching product development and contracting strategy
working closely with Diethelm Travel's 12 regional product
managers and directors.
Originally from the U.K., Lopera will join the
company at the Diethelm Travel headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand.
With more
than 15 years working in the industry, including positions in both
the mainstream and luxury sectors with operators such as Western &
Oriental and Aspire Holidays, Lopera has a wealth of experience
in all aspects of the business, from commercial and marketing to product development and contracting.
He was most recently a Senior
Purchasing Manager for Dnata Travel overseeing a team responsible
for procuring Asia Pacific product remit on behalf of the Dnata
Travel portfolio, which included brands such as Emirates Holidays,
Dnata Travel as well as the former Gold Medal Group and Stella
Travel Services portfolio of brands.
"For 60 years, we have
been offering outstanding Asia travel experiences," said Lisa Fitzell, Group Managing Director of Diethelm Travel Group. "We are
excited for Oscar to join the Diethelm Travel team. With his
extensive professional experience and contacts, he will strengthen
and add value to our product portfolio across the region."
