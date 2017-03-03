|
Customers traveling through B Concourse at
Atlanta’s Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport will experience
a more streamlined boarding process at five Delta departure gates.
This latest upgrade to the boarding process
features branded pillars to create four parallel lanes, keeping
customers out of the walkway and providing a separate queuing area
for Premium customers and those needing special assistance.
The airline plans to roll out this interim
solution to additional airports if customer feedback continues to
be positive.
“We tested a variety of boarding processes, and
our customers and employees let us know that this iteration makes
their experience better,” said Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Senior Vice
President – Airport Customer Service and Airline Operations.
“We’re excited to provide this interim solution, and we’ll
continue to evaluate new processes and technologies to make the
customer experience even better.”
As Delta develops new solutions to improve the
boarding process, the airline looks to take the “hold room” feel
out of the gate space and create an interactive area full of
meaningful distractions that keep customers engaged and
entertained while they wait, Lentsch explained.
“Delta is determined to create the friendliest
airport customer experience in the industry,” said Tim Mapes,
Delta’s Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer.
“Improving boarding is a major priority for us, and we want it to
be as easy as possible for our customers and airport customer
service agents. As this new boarding process rolls out, our
customers will experience less crowding and confusion at the gate
in addition to a more seamless transition when entering the
plane.”
This boarding process will continue to rollout
at Delta gates across Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport as
part of a $400 million terminal and concourse renovation.
