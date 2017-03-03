Customers traveling through B Concourse at Atlanta’s Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport will experience a more streamlined boarding process at five Delta departure gates.

This latest upgrade to the boarding process features branded pillars to create four parallel lanes, keeping customers out of the walkway and providing a separate queuing area for Premium customers and those needing special assistance.

The airline plans to roll out this interim solution to additional airports if customer feedback continues to be positive.

“We tested a variety of boarding processes, and our customers and employees let us know that this iteration makes their experience better,” said Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Airport Customer Service and Airline Operations. “We’re excited to provide this interim solution, and we’ll continue to evaluate new processes and technologies to make the customer experience even better.”

As Delta develops new solutions to improve the boarding process, the airline looks to take the “hold room” feel out of the gate space and create an interactive area full of meaningful distractions that keep customers engaged and entertained while they wait, Lentsch explained.

“Delta is determined to create the friendliest airport customer experience in the industry,” said Tim Mapes, Delta’s Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. “Improving boarding is a major priority for us, and we want it to be as easy as possible for our customers and airport customer service agents. As this new boarding process rolls out, our customers will experience less crowding and confusion at the gate in addition to a more seamless transition when entering the plane.”

This boarding process will continue to rollout at Delta gates across Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport as part of a $400 million terminal and concourse renovation.

