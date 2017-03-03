Beneteau Establishes Regional HQ in Hong Kong

Beneteau has established a regional headquarters in Hong Kong. The vibrant and extremely well connected city was already the group’s main commissioning centre in Asia, allowing Beneteau to easily move yachts, spare parts, and even personnel around the region. “This is a very positive step for the group’s development of the Asia Pacific region,” said Thibaut de Montvalon, Beneteau Group's Asia-Pacific Director. “From Hong Kong, we can cover the whole of Asia including China, Northeast and Southeast Asia, and the important markets in the Pacific as well.” Beneteau’s presence in the region is not new, having opened an office in Shanghai in 2005. Now the network of over 30 dealers representing Beneteau, Lagoon, CNB, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns and Scarab will be expanding its important role in the Asia Pacific. Beneteau is also keen to grow the sport of sailing in the Asian region, and is the title sponsor of the Aberdeen Boat Club's famous Four Peaks Race in Hong Kong. A fleet of 30 Beneteau 40.7 racing yachts was instrumental in the establishment of the largest keelboat event in mainland China, the China Cup International Regatta. On the luxury motoryacht side, the recent arrival of the first Monte Carlo Yachts 80 in Hong Kong was marked by a champagne reception held at the Aberdeen Marina Club. The Beneteau and Lagoon Owners’ Rendezvous in 2016 were also popular, and the 2017 editions are in the planning stages right now. Beneteau’s Asia-Pacific HQ is located in Sheung Wan. See also: Woman Sails from California to Terengganu, Malaysia - HD Video Interview as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts. See other recent news regarding: Beneteau, Hong Kong, Office, Sailing.