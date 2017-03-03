Beneteau Establishes Regional HQ in Hong Kong

|
Beneteau has established a regional
headquarters in Hong Kong.
The vibrant and extremely well connected
city was already the group’s main commissioning centre in Asia,
allowing Beneteau to easily move yachts, spare parts, and even
personnel around the region.
“This is a very positive step for the group’s
development of the Asia Pacific region,” said Thibaut de Montvalon,
Beneteau Group's Asia-Pacific Director. “From Hong Kong, we can
cover the whole of Asia including China, Northeast and Southeast
Asia, and the important markets in the Pacific as well.”
Beneteau’s presence in the region is not new,
having opened an office in Shanghai in 2005. Now the network of
over 30 dealers representing Beneteau, Lagoon, CNB, Monte Carlo
Yachts, Four Winns and Scarab will be expanding its important
role in the Asia Pacific.
Beneteau is also keen to grow the sport of
sailing in the Asian region, and is the title sponsor of the
Aberdeen Boat Club's famous Four Peaks Race in Hong Kong. A fleet
of 30 Beneteau 40.7 racing yachts was instrumental in the
establishment of the largest keelboat event in mainland China, the
China Cup International Regatta.
On the luxury motoryacht side, the recent
arrival of the first Monte Carlo Yachts 80 in Hong Kong was marked
by a champagne reception held at the Aberdeen
Marina Club. The Beneteau and Lagoon Owners’ Rendezvous in 2016
were also popular, and the 2017 editions are in the planning
stages right now.
Beneteau’s Asia-Pacific HQ is located in Sheung
Wan.
