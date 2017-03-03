Amadeus Makes Rail Travel More Accessible

|
A new business model proposed by Amadeus
provides travel agencies around the world with one link to sell
multiple railways, bypassing the need for one-to-one commercial
relationships between both parties.
Currently the full offers of DB
(German), RENFE (Spanish), SNCF (French, available in CESE only),
Trenitalia (Italian) and select eastern European rail operators
are available as part of this model, with more expected to join
soon.
Amadeus acts as the sales agent for rail operators to
simplify contractual agreements, financial flows and invoicing
with travel agencies. This will mean reduced costs for railways as
Amadeus takes care of all setup, billing and settlement
activities, and assumes financial and legal risks of selling via
travel agencies. The model will enable railways to reach new
travellers in new markets as Amadeus takes care of promoting their
offer to travel agencies too.
“Rail travel today is still
largely domestic but this will soon change – our merchant model
marks the beginning of a new era, giving the industry what it
needs to take a global leap, and unlock growth. For travel
agencies this will mean a convenient gateway to leading rail
content that will serve to enrich their overall offer,” said
Antoine de Kerviler, Global Head of Rail & Ground Travel at Amadeus.
Foreign travellers can conveniently book rail
travel through their travel agency before flying and have their
entire trip – including air, hotel and rail – on the same
itinerary.
“I am confident that rail
will be on the radar of many more travellers now and as it becomes
more and more accessible to them – just imagine booking rail the
same way as air, all integrated in a single itinerary – it will
get the attention it deserves. We look forward to adding more rail
operators across all continents in the coming months,” added
Antoine.
See other recent
news regarding:
Amadeus,
Rail,
Train.