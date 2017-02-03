|
Thomas Winkelmann (57) has assumed the role of
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of airberlin.
Thomas
Winkelmann began his career in the Lufthansa Group in 1998, where
he was initially responsible for its sales organisation in
South America and the Caribbean, before assuming the role of
Vice President of the sales and service organisation for North and
South America.
From September 2006 until October 2015, Thomas
Winkelmann was CEO of Lufthansa's low-cost subsidiary,
Germanwings. Following the announcement of the integration of
Germanwings into Eurowings, Thomas Winkelmann was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa's Munich hub.
Thomas Winkelmann, said, "I've accepted the job
with the aim of successfully completing the repositioning of
the company. I'm supported by around 7,500 airberlin staff, who
work on board our aircraft, at the airports and in our
administration department to ensure a sustainable and profitable
future for airberlin."
