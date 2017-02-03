Thomas Winkelmann (57) has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of airberlin.

Thomas Winkelmann began his career in the Lufthansa Group in 1998, where he was initially responsible for its sales organisation in South America and the Caribbean, before assuming the role of Vice President of the sales and service organisation for North and South America.

From September 2006 until October 2015, Thomas Winkelmann was CEO of Lufthansa's low-cost subsidiary, Germanwings. Following the announcement of the integration of Germanwings into Eurowings, Thomas Winkelmann was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa's Munich hub.

Thomas Winkelmann, said, "I've accepted the job with the aim of successfully completing the repositioning of the company. I'm supported by around 7,500 airberlin staff, who work on board our aircraft, at the airports and in our administration department to ensure a sustainable and profitable future for airberlin."

See other recent news regarding: airberlin, CEO.