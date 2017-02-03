IBM and United Airlines Collaborate on Enterprise iOS Apps

IBM and United Airlines are working together to deliver a robust suite of enterprise iOS apps, unleashing the power of the more than 50,000 iOS devices in the hands of the airline’s front-line employees. These made-for-business apps will be powered by analytics and customized to further drive the airline’s digital transformation. “United Airlines is committed to delivering positive traveler experiences that begin with front line engagements during all points of the passenger journey – from check-in to departure to destination,” said Dee Waddell, Global Managing Director, Travel & Transportation Industries, IBM. “This enhanced strategy with mobile solutions from IBM and Apple allows United Airlines employees to tap into the right information at the right time to instantaneously address the needs that matter most to passengers.” United’s mobility strategy is designed to empower its employees to better meet customer needs in real time. With data and insight at their fingertips, flight attendants will have greater visibility into which customers are connecting in order to assist them in finding their gates upon arrival. Customer service agents, long tied to their work stations and gate podiums, will have more freedom to move about the concourse assisting customers instead of being tied to a fixed position. Those are just some of the ways that fliers will enjoy a more tailored, customer-friendly travel experience once the apps reach the field. "We want to put our employees in a position to deliver exceptional service at every step of the travel experience,” said United’s vice president of operations technology Jason Birnbaum. "We have incredible employees out in the field who rely on technology to help our customers. The mobile solutions and working closely with IBM and Apple enables us to provide innovative solutions for them on an unprecedented scale.”

