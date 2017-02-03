IBM and United Airlines Collaborate on Enterprise iOS Apps

|
IBM
and United Airlines are working together to deliver a
robust suite of enterprise iOS apps, unleashing the power of the
more than 50,000 iOS devices in the hands of the airline’s
front-line employees.
These made-for-business apps will be powered
by analytics and customized to further drive the airline’s digital
transformation.
“United
Airlines is committed to delivering positive traveler experiences
that begin with front line engagements during all points of the
passenger journey – from check-in to departure to destination,”
said Dee Waddell, Global Managing Director, Travel & Transportation Industries, IBM. “This enhanced strategy with
mobile solutions from IBM and Apple allows United Airlines
employees to tap into the right information at the right time to
instantaneously address the needs that matter most to passengers.”
United’s mobility strategy is designed to empower its
employees to better meet customer needs in real time. With data
and insight at their fingertips, flight attendants will have
greater visibility into which customers are connecting in order to
assist them in finding their gates upon arrival.
Customer service
agents, long tied to their work stations and gate podiums, will
have more freedom to move about the concourse assisting customers
instead of being tied to a fixed position. Those are just some of
the ways that fliers will enjoy a more tailored, customer-friendly
travel experience once the apps reach the field.
"We want to put our employees in a position to deliver exceptional
service at every step of the travel experience,” said United’s
vice president of operations technology Jason Birnbaum. "We have
incredible employees out in the field who rely on technology to
help our customers. The mobile solutions and working closely with
IBM and Apple enables us to provide innovative solutions for them
on an unprecedented scale.”
