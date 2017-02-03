One Championship has appointed Loren Mack as Vice President of PR and Communications.

Loren, who previously served the company as Senior Director of PR and Communications, graduated the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with a M.A. in Integrated Marketing Communications from Marist College.

He has been involved in the combat sports industry as a prominent figure for over a decade, joining One Championship shortly after the promotion’s inception in 2011.

Over the years, Loren has led the PR team and has been instrumental in developing the One Championship brand all across Asia and more recently around the world.

He is an active member in the sports community of Las Vegas as well as the Asia Representative for the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame (NVBHOF).

Loren said, “Being able to work with the greatest athletes in the world everyday is incredible, and I am thrilled to accept this new role and to share this with the entire team at One Championship.”

