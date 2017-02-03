|
One Championship has appointed Loren Mack as
Vice President of PR and Communications.
Loren, who previously served the company as
Senior Director of PR and Communications, graduated the University
of Nevada, Las Vegas, with a M.A. in Integrated Marketing
Communications from Marist College.
He has been involved in the combat sports
industry as a prominent figure for over a decade, joining One
Championship shortly after the promotion’s inception in 2011.
Over the years, Loren has led the PR team and
has been instrumental in developing the One Championship brand all
across Asia and more recently around the world.
He is an active member in the sports community
of Las Vegas as well as the Asia Representative for the Nevada
Boxing Hall of Fame (NVBHOF).
Loren said, “Being able to
work with the greatest athletes in the world everyday is
incredible, and I am thrilled to accept this new role and to share
this with the entire team at One Championship.”
See other recent
news regarding:
One Championship,
Vice President,
VP,
PR,
Communications.