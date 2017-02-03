Mövenpick to Take Over Resort in Hua Hin, Thailand

|
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is to rebrand and
manage a resort in Hua
Hin, Thailand.
In operation since 2010, the existing Asara Villa and Suite
Resort, comprising a 96-key resort is owned by Ocean
Property, features 54 pool villas and 42 suites.
Scheduled to
re-launch as the Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin in November 2017, the
hotel will also feature numerous F&B options, a spa with eight
treatment rooms, Kids’ Club, a meeting room,
library, multiple swimming pools and extensive lush tropical
landscaping.
"Our Mövenpick Resort in Hua Hin is the perfect
destination for families, couples and exclusive meeting (MICE)
groups seeking sanctuary from the hustle and noise of Bangkok,"
said Andrew Langdon, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Global Chief
Development Officer and Senior Vice President Asia. “By combining Mövenpick’s signature attention to detail with sublime Thai
hospitality, world-class facilities and quaint beach town charm,
Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin is set to add an exceptional
new luxury accommodation choice for visitors. Local and
international guests will enjoy memorable holidays, tailored to
all ages and interests, with an added touch of private luxury and
extraordinary service.”
Centrally located in the famous
Thai beachside town, which is an easy 3-hour drive from Bangkok,
Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin is less than one kilometre
from Hua Hin Airport and just a 5-minute drive from the town
centre and its popular shopping and nightlife options.
“We’re delighted to add
another beachside property to our rapidly expanding portfolio”
added Mr. Langdon, especially in such an established location and
with such reputable owners. Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin
will join our existing three, exceptional Mövenpick resort
properties in Thailand, which include Mövenpick Siam Hotel
Pattaya, the stylish Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket and the
popular Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket.”
