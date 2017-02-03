U.S. Air Force and Boeing Extend Partnership to Sustain GPS Constellations

|
The U.S. Air Force and Boeing
recently signed a Global Positioning System (GPS) sustainment
agreement that will ensure the navigation capabilities relied upon
by millions of military and commercial users remain robust for
years to come.
Under the agreement, Boeing will support GPS
IIA and IIF satellites currently on orbit for the next five years.
Boeing, which has been the prime GPS contractor for more than 40
years, is now part of the Air Force effort that may lead to the next generation of GPS satellites.
“This agreement
continues Boeing’s strong legacy of GPS innovation and mission
support,” said Dan Hart, vice president, Government Satellite
Systems. “We are focused on delivering reliable, affordable and
resilient GPS capability now and for generations to come.”
Collectively, Boeing GPS satellites have accrued more than 550
years of on-orbit operation. In March 2016, the company delivered
its 50th GPS satellite on orbit to the Air Force and has built
more than two-thirds of the GPS satellites that have entered
service since 1978.
